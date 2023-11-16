Within the frisson of excitement that coursed through Anfield as Liverpool dispatched Brentford 3-0 before the November international break, maintaining a 100% home record and advancing to second in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp will have exhaled a sigh of relief.

Relief for the end of a two-match wobble - a minute crisis, but one that sent preliminary alarm bells ringing; a reminder of last year's struggles - and reassurance that his new-look midfield boasts enough energy and quality to charge the engine room to illustrious success.

It would also have confirmed to Klopp that two of his more debate-provoking players are making gains in different ways, having hailed the "top performances" of club-record £85m star Darwin Nunez and surprise summer signing Wataru Endo.

Nunez's calibre is clear. The Uruguayan striker met widespread ridicule - unjustly, perhaps - in Premier League discourse for his wayward finishing's lopsided effect on such a high price tag. But this year he has grown into his skin and already yields seven goals and five assists from just nine starts across the board.

Endo was brought in from Stuttgart in August after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, and while he is evidently not deemed the starting solution for the biggest moments, the depth and stability he has arrived with has aided the Reds across multiple fronts.

Kostas Tsimikas, who has been criticised for his displays over recent weeks, bagged two assists to remind the club of his creative qualities.

Deputising for the injured Andy Robertson, the Greek defender is probably one of the weakest senior players in the squad, however, and Klopp may well be searching for an upgrade - and boy would he land an improvement in Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Liverpool transfer news - Alphonso Davies

According to 90min, Liverpool are among the host of top European outfits interested in signing the Canadian left-back, with his contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 2025.

Alongside Klopp's side, Chelsea and Manchester City are the leading contenders from the Premier League - with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the situation - but there are collective concerns that Davies' heart is set on a move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old's agent recently denied that he is headed down an irrevocable road to the Spanish capital, confirming that his "focus" is with Bayern, but it's clear that if Los Blancos earmark the whiz, the likes of Liverpool will have a tough task in turning his head elsewhere.

Alphonso Davies' career so far

When Bayern Munich signed a 17-year-old Davies from homeland outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in a transfer totalling $22m (£18m) in 2018, the German giants had evidently uncovered a star in the making.

Instantaneously, his blistering, breakneck speed and innate attacking instinct paved the pathway to prominence and hinted that his career could be one at the very top for many years to come.

So far, so good. Having made 171 appearances, scoring eight goals and supplying 28 assists, Davies has plundered the Champions League and two DFB Pokals, winning the Bundesliga across each of his five campaigns.

He has been dubbed a "real diamond" by former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who also hailed his incredible dynamism, with his electricity up and down the left channel proving to be a deadly weapon for Die Roten, a weapon not easily defended.

Indeed, ranking among the top 6% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, his stunning offensive pedigree is punctuated.

Further, the "Roadrunner" - as he has been affectionately nicknamed by Thomas Muller for his speed - is still aged only 23, which speaks volumes for his talent and what is still to come, with his current market value at £70m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

A distinguished player, the 41-cap Canada star would be the dream acquisition for Klopp's side, and though it may be difficult to get this one over the line, an enticing package could surely be presented for the dynamo, who would be the dream heir for Anfield stalwart Robertson.

How Alphonso Davies compares to Andy Robertson

Robertson has indeed been inflicted with a shoulder injury sustained on international duty with Scotland in October, having an operation that has ruled him out of contention until the new year.

It's been a big miss, but one that the Merseyside outfit have combatted relatively successfully, though Tsimikas has received much rebuke for his performances, with journalist Paul Gorst claiming that he didn't enjoy his "finest hour" during one Europa League showing.

Robertson, contrastingly, had been excellent this term on the left wing of the backline, completing 86% of his passes and averaging 2.6 key passes, 1.9 tackles and 7.1 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

Having signed for Liverpool from Hull City for around £10m in 2017, few anticipated Robertson's sensational trajectory, having now chalked up 275 appearances for Liverpool, posting nine goals and 63 assists; he is the highest-assisting defender in Premier League history, ahead of even Trent Alexander-Arnold (for now).

And starring at the centre of the full sweep of silverware under Klopp's reign, he has been integral in the process, and while Robertson is only 29, the left side of the defence has been a priority point for the club recently and plans to secure a worthy successor will possibly be in the pipeline, hence the intrigue in signing Davies.

The £188k-per-week Davies could assimilate Klopp's philosophy and serve as the second coming of Liverpool's Scottish "Duracell Bunny" - as he has been called by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott.

This season alone, the energetic Canadian has completed 90% of his passes and averaged 1.5 key passes and 7.5 ball recoveries per outing, highlighting the marauding brilliance of his craft.

And while Robertson is a bundle of bouncing energy, Davies boasts pace unseen, even blitzing to a speed of 36.21 km/h; to emphasise how quick this is, Salah, by comparison, has recorded a top speed of 33.90 km/h.

Klopp would harness the very best of Davies' qualities and turn them into something unstoppable, and while Madrid are ostensibly the frontrunner at the moment, the Reds will lurk and await the opportune moment to pounce.