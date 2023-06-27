Liverpool are planning a midfield rebuild this summer with Alexis Mac Allister the first new addition confirmed ahead of next season and now a new update from a reliable source has emerged on another potential target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are "in the race" to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer.

Romano revealed on Twitter:

"Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. #LFC

"Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet."

Will Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia this summer?

It is clear that Jurgen Klopp and his new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke are looking at young talent they can develop into the next generation of success in the centre of the pitch.

Kouadio 'Manu' Kone and Khephren Thuram are two strongly linked targets who are both just 22 years old, whilst Lavia is just 19, so it seems the German coach is keen to nurture talent for the future instead of bringing in more experienced prospects.

Liverpool boast an ageing midfield with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both well into their 30s at this point and reaching the latter stages of their careers, whilst Fabinho has seemingly been in decline over the last 12 months and will be turning 30 in October this year.

As a result, the signing of the young Southampton machine would represent a shrewd coup for the Merseyside giants this summer and could offer Klopp not only the perfect heir to Fabinho's role but a young player who could be the club's next Javier Mascherano.

The former Liverpool star was a driving force in the defensive midfield role during his stint at Anfield renowned for his tough tackling and ball-winning capabilities alongside strengths in pass accuracy and blocks, which eventually earned him a move to Barcelona back in 2010.

Now Lavia could be the second coming of the talented Argentinian as he is already displaying many similarities in his style of play in the deep-lying role - prolific in winning tackles, a confident ball-winner and also boasts similar positional experience with the capability of also playing centre-back just like his retired positional peer.

As per FBref, the Belgian gem - who was once hailed as "superb" by Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings - ranks in the top 30% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for blocks, interceptions, tackles, successful take-ons and pass completion per 90, whilst Opta Data Analyst report that he ranked in the top 12% for possession won per 90.

Not only that, Lavia - who has a reported £45m price tag - won the second most tackles in the entire Southampton squad last season and had the best pass accuracy in the squad of players who had made more than one starting appearance, according to WhoScored.

With that being said, if Klopp could continue to nurture Lavia's skills and talents in the Liverpool squad next season there is no reason why he couldn't be a huge hit in midfield and reach his full potential to rival Mascherano's impact at the club.