Liverpool are hoping to complete their summer rebuild by signing precocious Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia over the coming weeks, with the latest update one of promise for the Anfield side.

Is Romeo Lavia going to Liverpool?

That's according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, who claims that Jurgen Klopp is the "top favourite" to secure the signature of the 19-year-old Belgium international this summer after months of negotiation.

Crucially, there is still no agreement between the respective outfits, but there is a feeling that a formal offer is inevitable.

In full, the journalist said: "News Romeo Lavia: Understand that LFC is the top favourite now! Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light! No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing."

Saints value their robust midfielder at £50m, according to Plettenberg, which has proved the sticking point for interested parties - Arsenal and Chelsea have also been pushing for a move - and if Liverpool can whittle down the price or break it up via instalments and clauses, discussions could enter the closing stages.

What type of player is Romeo Lavia?

While Lavia suffered relegation from the Premier League in his breakout season, signing from Manchester City for a deal totalling £14m last summer, the teenage talent can hold his head high as one of the shining lights in a deary year for the south coast club.

Indeed, journalist Tom Barnes hailed him as an "incredible prospect", having recorded an average Sofascore rating of 6.8 and forged 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, also completing 86% of his passes, succeeding with 68% of his dribbles and 57% of his ground duels.

Comparatively, Fabinho - who is hoping to complete a £40m move to Saudi Arabia - made 1.8 tackles per game, succeeding in 64% of his dribble attempts and just 48% of his ground duels.

The hope will be that replenishing the holding midfield position in Liverpool's midfield will fortify the collective squad, providing the defence with a greater sense of stability and the attack with a sturdy foundation from which attacks can stem from.

Cody Gakpo, who signed from PSV in an initial £35m deal in January, could be one such beneficiary of a move for Lavia.

Indeed, he impressed during his first period on Merseyside despite the mess that the Reds were in upon his arrival, scoring seven goals and supplying three assists from 26 matches and earning praise for his "magnificent" performances by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Dutchman was one of the centrepieces of the late-season purple patch that saw Klopp's squad craft a seven-match winning run before a succession of draws closed out the 22/23 campaign and confirmed a return to the Europa League after seven years in the Champions League.

A dynamic forward, Gakpo ranks among the top 10% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries, the top 15% for successful take-ons and the top 1% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

The £120k-per-week gem would only improve with Lavia developing behind him, who ranks among the top 4% of midfielders for blocks per 90 already, and with the two players working in tandem a deadly partnership could be born in key areas.

Likewise, Gakpo's tackling statistics would only ease the burden on the one-cap star's shoulders and allow him to continue his burgeoning rise among a first-rate crop of players.

Having already been dubbed an "absolute monster" by journalist Benjy Nurick, Lavia must make the move to Anfield this summer, and while he may be young, he is clearly a prodigious talent who Klopp could harness into a world-class star alongside his effervescent Dutchman.