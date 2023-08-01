Liverpool are looking to secure their third midfield signing of the summer, with the Anfield side having made a renewed attempt to prise Romeo Lavia away from relegated Southampton.

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter this afternoon to reveal the following:

"Liverpool have submitted new bid for Roméo Lavia as expected — £42m fee. Still no agreement with Southampton, it will be formally rejected soon as they insist on £50m asking price.

"Negotiations remain ongoing. Clubs remain in contact as Lavia wants the move."

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, Liverpool's midfield will look ready and raring if the deal for the Belgian can be edged over the line, with the 23/24 Premier League campaign less than two weeks away.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

There is no doubt that while Lavia may be young, Liverpool would be invested in an "exquisite" player, as praised by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, to hold the Anfield centre together for years to come.

The one-cap Belgium international has also been hailed as an "absolute monster" by journalist Benjy Nurick, and will provide the tenacity and fire to ensure he serves the club well as Fabinho's successor, who has recently completed a £40m move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

As per Sofascore, Lavia recorded a respectable average rating of 6.80 in the Premier League last season, completing 86% of his passes, forging 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, succeeding with 68% of his dribbles and winning 57% of his ground duels.

For comparison, Fabinho - an established holding midfielder with a wealth of major honours, ten years Lavia's senior - recorded an average rating of 6.87, making just one interception and 1.8 tackles per game while winning just 48% of his ground duels.

Yes, the former was required to do more defensive work as he was lodged in a relegation battle but it bodes well that he performed his duties so well.

Indeed, the robustness and exuberance of the one-time Manchester City graduate, who Southampton signed for an initial £10.5m, will aid the surrounding teammates, and Curtis Jones could be one to particularly find fruit in Lavia's arrival.

Jones finally started to exude the quality at his disposal with consistency during Liverpool's pivotal late-season purple patch, earning praise as the "complete #8" by one analyst & scout after starting all 11 of the Reds' closing league matches of the campaign.

As it happens, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 13% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

With the £25k-per-week Lavia ranking among the top 4% of positional peers for blocks per 90, the No. 6 can armour the midfield and screen the defence, allowing Jones to dazzle in front of him with his crisp passing and progressive attitude - in turn fortified by Jones' defensive work rate, getting stuck in and duelling the opposition.

Described as an "incredible prospect" by reporter Tom Barnes, Lavia will be a fine and prudent addition to Klopp's side, and as he grows into his skin on Merseyside he will allow teammates such as Jones to ply their trade effectively ahead of him.

Negotiations drag on, with an agreement looking closer, but coming slowly, like the dripping of a stalactite. Liverpool will be wise to move as swiftly as possible though, bypassing the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea and fortifying their new-look midfield ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks.