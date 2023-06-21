Liverpool are in the process of a midfield rebuild at Anfield this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia?

According to The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Liverpool are in a four-way battle to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

As per his most recent article, Delaney claims Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea join the Reds in the race to sign the midfielder this summer and it is expected that Saints will command a fee of £45m to part ways with their youthful asset.

Who would Romeo Lavia replace in the Liverpool team?

Jurgen Klopp and new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke have got off to a great start this summer with the signing of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month.

When assessing the talent that Liverpool have been linked to this summer, including Khephren Thuram and Kouadio 'Manu' Kone, they appear to be targeting more youthful prospects who can develop into superstars at Anfield like those before them, instead of opting for more experienced and short-term solutions to bolster depth.

As a result, the signing of Lavia would be a fantastic opportunity for the Reds to inject another rising star into their successful squad, and he could be the dream understudy for Fabinho next season.

Over 29 Premier League appearances last season, the 19-year-old talent - hailed "perfect" by reporter Nick Emms - has tallied up an 86% pass completion rate and successfully completed 68% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.1 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and 4.9 duels won per game.

Not only that, Lavia ranks in the top 12% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues in 2022/23 for possession won, compared to Fabinho who ranked in the top 41%, demonstrating that the youngster is already showing stronger ball-winning capabilities than his Brazilian peer on Merseyside.

Liverpool have had huge success when acquiring the services of Southampton's talent with Adam Lallana, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane just three of the players who have switched their allegiance to the six-time Champions League winners and thrived in the process.

With that being said, if the club could secure the services of Lavia, who Benjy Nurick views as a "monster", it would be a major coup and provide Klopp with a quality player to deploy instead of Fabinho, who could ultimately replace the Liverpool ace all-together in the defensive midfield role.