Liverpool are interested in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and could look to issue a swoop this summer following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

According to an exclusive from Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot, Liverpool are looking to ramp up their interest in Lavia and use midfielder Tyler Morton as a makeweight to complete a deal.

Morton has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Blackburn Rovers this term and has demonstrated his calibre in the Championship, which could be an enticing option for Southampton to consider, especially with Lavia's £40m buyback clause, inserted by Manchester City, enabling next year.

Lavia signed for his south coast club for £14m last summer and was subject to a £50m attempt from Chelsea that very same window, a value that Southampton will demand should he be prised away this year.

Should Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

Despite boasting just one year's experience at the top level, Lavia has swiftly asserted himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting prospects, producing an "exquisite" individual season, as remarked by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, despite Southampton's tepid fall into the second tier.

The "strong" Lavia - as dubbed by Paul Scholes - has made 28 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring one goal during a 2-1 victory over lacklustre Chelsea, and has maintained a respectable average match rating of 6.83/10, as per Sofascore. He has also completed 86% of his passes, averaged 2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match, and won 70% of his attempted dribbles.

As per FBref, the burgeoning Belgian also ranks among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for blocks per 90, and still only a 19-year-old, the precocious "monster" - as heralded by Benjy Nurick - could yet light up the Premier League with an outfit challenging at the forefront of the table.

Liverpool have a past of securing talent from relegated outfits under Klopp's tutelage - Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri spring to mind - and Lavia could emulate such success with a move to Merseyside, perhaps serving as the perfect understudy to Fabinho, who has not looked so imperious this season as Liverpool slumped from salience at the front of the domestic and European pack.

The Brazilian holding midfielder signed from Monaco for approximately £44m in 2018, and his 218 appearances have been vital in an illustrious period in Anfield's rich history, with notable triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to name a few.

Indeed, Fabinho has averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.6 clearances across the entirety of his career, as per WhoScored, and was once hailed as "the best" in his position by Gary Neville.

Lavia certainly has a long way to go but his stats suggest he is already exhibiting robustness and tenacity in abundance, and at Liverpool, absorbing the fruits of the 29-year-old's labour could see him blossom into one of the very best.