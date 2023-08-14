Liverpool's search for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window has made significant progress since the failure to land Moises Caicedo, following an update from journalist Jacob Steinberg.

How old is Romeo Lavia?

The Reds' midfield has undergone a huge amount of surgery since the end of last season, now looking unrecognisable compared to several months ago.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both left for Saudi Arabia in a couple of surprise exits, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also departed after their contracts expired. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have come in from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but it is clear that more signings are needed before the summer window reaches its conclusion.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Lavia has arguably been linked with a move to Liverpool more than any other players this summer, and having missed out on Caicedo to Chelsea, he looks like the next-best option to bring in as the new No.6. It looks as though that could happen now, following an encouraging new update.

Will Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

Taking to Twitter, Steinberg claimed that Liverpool have agreed a £60m fee for the signing of Lavia, as the Reds are now on the verge of their third summer signing:

"Liverpool have agreed a £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton. They must still convince the midfielder to choose them over Chelsea. More on @guardian_sport soon.

"Liverpool now the only club with an agreement with Southampton to sign Lavia. Chelsea will have to raise their bid."

This is great to hear from a Liverpool perspective, but it is also clear that Lavia hasn't yet decided who to join out of the Reds and Chelsea. The Caicedo saga is proof that supporters shouldn't get too excited until a move is officially announced, but it would be a surprise if the Southampton star opted for a move to Stamford Bridge, as reports have suggested he has already agreed personal terms at Anfield.

Playing time is surely going to be harder to come by there after the addition of Caicedo, while the west Londoners also don't have European football to offer this season, unlike the Merseysiders.

At 19, it is clear that Liverpool wouldn't be signing the finished article with Lavia, but he is a footballer already playing with a maturity well beyond his years, with his ability to avoid the press labelled "ridiculous" by Saints media members.

It is frustrating that Liverpool didn't simply act quicker and bid a cheaper £50m last week, however, signing him in time for Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea, which could have made all the difference. They appear to have been a little slow in their efforts and will end up spending £10m more than they needed to, if he does choose them over the Blues.

The most important thing is that the Reds acquire new signings as soon as possible, though, and if Lavia can come in very quickly and be available for Saturday's visit of Bournemouth in the league, it will stand Liverpool in good stead moving forward. Another midfielder and a left-sided centre-back also have to come in, in order to complete the ideal summer of spending at Anfield.