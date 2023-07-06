Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Romeo Lavia this summer and now a new update from a reliable source has been revealed on the club's pursuit of the player.

Will Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

According to a journalist associated with Football Transfers, the Southampton midfielder is keen on a move to Liverpool but the club will wait to see if his fee decreases.

The reporter revealed on Twitter: "Hear Liverpool have received positive indications from Romeo Lavia that he would like to play under Jurgen Klopp but the £50million fee that the Southampton have stuck on their midfielder means that the Reds are prepared to play the long game."

How good is Romeo Lavia?

Liverpool have wasted no time in getting their business done over the summer transfer window with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai acquired to become part of the next generation of success at Anfield.

However, there have definitely been opportunities squandered in the past to add quality in midfield with the most recent being Jude Bellingham who was reportedly a top target for the Merseyside club

However, after years of speculation surrounding a potential approach for the talented England star, he finally signed for Real Madrid instead this summer.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp must avoid another long-winded back and forth that could result in missing out on a further young talent in Lavia, as he could be a hugely valuable asset to Liverpool's midfield rebuild.

The 19-year-old sensation - hailed for his "unbelievable quality" by Nathan Redmond - is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs following Southampton's relegation to the Championship with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all named as potential suitors alongside Liverpool.

The Reds have added great depth to their attacking-minded presence needed in midfield, however, there is definitely room for improvement in the deeper defensive role and if an opportunity arises to snap up a worthy successor for Fabinho it shouldn't be missed.

When comparing Lavia's output last season to the Brazilian midfielder, there are clear attributes that the Saints star has outperformed his Liverpool positional peer in including rate of dribblers tackled (39.6% v 38.7%), successful take-ons (56% v 46.7%), ball recoveries (187 v 180) and blocks (47 v 38), as per FBref.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has already started to earn high praise for his impact at St Mary's, with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes full of praise for the youngster's ambition to earn first-team football away from the treble-winners:

"I was surprised when City let him go I think he is good enough potentially, he is only 18-years-old maybe hold him back a bit.

"He has chosen to move on and I think he is a player with so much potential and he could potentially go back, but he has settled in so well."

"He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there."

With that being said, Klopp must do everything he can to secure a deal for Lavia to avoid repeating the club's Bellingham disaster.