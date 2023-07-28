Highlights Liverpool's midfield overhaul continues with the potential signing of Southampton's Romeo Lavia, as the club looks to address their disappointing season.

Journalist Sam Tighe expresses concern over the age balance in Liverpool's midfield, suggesting they should consider signing another midfielder alongside Lavia.

Liverpool's pre-season has started positively, with wins against Karlsruher and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Journalist Sam Tighe wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool went into the market for a fourth midfielder this summer after finalising a deal for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Is Lavia joining Liverpool?

It always promised to be a summer of transition for Liverpool in midfield, but the extent of the club's transformation in the centre of the park has probably even surprised Jurgen Klopp.

Having lost Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers, Liverpool were always going to reinforce their midfield this summer. Even had those three stayed put, the Reds were in need of reinvigoration in the centre of the park following a disappointing season.

Klopp moved quickly to remedy this problem, signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig relatively early in the window.

Liverpool were always expected to make a move for a third midfielder, but such a transfer has ended up being forced by the exit of Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq, with Fabinho likely to move to Saudi Arabia as well.

A deal for Southampton holding midfielder Lavia appears to be edging closer with the Reds set make a second bid after their first proposal was rejected, but journalist Tighe believes Liverpool could still enter the midfield market yet again this summer as they overhaul the centre of the pitch.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast about Lavia and Liverpool's departing midfielders, Tighe said: "There is a humungous gap here in terms of a wealth of experience [between Lavia and Henderson and Fabinho].

"And then you take a look at the other midfielders Liverpool have signed. You've got Dominik Szoboszlai, you've got Alexis Mac Allister. All of a sudden, Alexis Mac Allister and Trent [Alexander-Arnold], when he sort of kicks into the midfield box, at 24 years of age, they are the elder statesmen of the midfield because Curtis Jones is younger, Harvey Elliott is younger, Romeo Lavia is not yet 20.

"My concern here is the age balance of the midfield. Like, it's skewed so heavily one way, and I know that's what we were asking for, but to this degree? It has to be questioned, and what I would say, if they buy Romeo Lavia, they should buy another one [midfielder] because he will have his peaks and troughs. He will be naturally a little inconsistent given he is so inexperienced. Is four midfielders too much to ask?"

Tighe added: "It's just something I would implore Liverpool to look at, and it's why I wouldn't be surprised that, even after Lavia which would make it three signings, they go back into the market for a fourth player."

While Tighe, who covers Southampton as a journalist, was effusive in his praise of the "absolutely awesome" Lavia, he has understandable concerns over the relative inexperience of Liverpool's midfield next season should the Belgian sign.

Liverpool look likely to receive a combined £52m for Henderson and Fabinho which will cover the fee for Lavia, however how much the club are able to spend on yet another midfielder is unclear.

The Reds are often reluctant to splash the cash when they don't need to, and are still eager to sign a new centre-back, meaning funds may have to be distributed smartly in the remainder of the window.

How have Liverpool done in pre-season?

Liverpool's work to put last season's underwhelming performances behind them is already under way. The Reds travelled to Germany for the opening two matches of pre-season, taking on second division sides Karlsruher and Greuther Furth.

The Reds have scored four in both friendlies so far and started with a 4-2 victory over Karlsruher. A late brace from Diogo Jota earned Klopp's side a win, adding to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

An enthralling 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth was similarly entertaining. This time it was Nunez with a brace, with Mohamed Salah and Luis

Diaz also on target.

The Reds face Leicester City and Bayern Munich in Singapore, before playing Darmstadt back on British soil in their final pre-season match.