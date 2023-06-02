Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is approaching a definitive point in his tenure on Merseyside, and needs to rebuild the midfield after the club fell off their perch this season.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

While many names are being touted, the Reds might find fruit in a bid to secure Southampton star Romeo Lavia's signature, with Football Insider reporting that Liverpool are in a 'four-way race' for the Belgium international.

Indeed, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also eyeing a move for the 19-year-old midfielder, though interest from such outfits elsewhere could put Klopp's side in the driving seat to complete a deal.

Signing for Saints from City for £14m last summer, Lavia was subject to a £50m bid that very same window from the Blues, but with his south coast club's relegation this term, that valuation could well have depreciated.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

Liverpool have found a convincing formula in mixing lucrative acquisitions with shrewd purchases under Klopp's wing, and while acquiring Lavia's signature won't be the cheapest of deals, it certainly could end up being a monumental coup.

In one year, Pep Guardiola's Citizens unlock the option to buy their youth prospect back for £40m due to a clause inserted upon his departure, which leaves the forthcoming transfer window as the apt moment to seize the teenage talent.

Despite Southampton's relegation, Lavia has glimmered this term and impressed over his 35 appearances, with The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell hailing him as "exquisite" for his exploits.

A sturdy and reliable buffer is what Liverpool - namely Liverpool's backline - have been missing this year, and while Fabinho has been integral to Klopp's reign on Merseyside, he has not produced the same results and proclaimed to have "fallen, dramatically, off a proverbial cliff" by journalist Chris Stonadge.

He's not alone, though. The entirety of Liverpool's midfield can be held accountable across the lion's share of the season for failing to effectively protect their defence and consequently inhibiting the squad from achieving their goals.

Virgil van Dijk, so often the unwavering heart of Liverpool's imperious shield, has been displaced from his usual swagger and will be among those at the forefront of the internal demands for a return to stability, a balancing of the side's equilibrium, as he seeks to return to his position as "the best" as he was previously lauded as by Michael Owen.

And indeed, the "monster" of a talent that is Lavia - as praised by Benjt Nurick - could play a big part in this, having completed 86% of his passes, averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game this term, as per Sofascore.

He also ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for rate of blocks per 90, as per FBref, over the past year and could play an invaluable role in preventing opposing strikers from unleashing their shots at Alisson's goal.

This would only alleviate the pressure on Van Dijk and his positional confreres at Anfield, with the Reds' 47 goals shipped in the Premier League this term - far worse off than last year's joint-best record of 26 conceded strikes - diminishing and in turn opening the door of opportunity for greener pastures.