Liverpool are expected to make an improved bid of £42.5m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Romeo Lavia earn?

The Belgian, who currently earns £25,000 per week on the south coast, has stood out as one of the Reds' most wanted transfer targets of the summer transfer window so far, having impressed for Saints in a losing cause for much of last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League.

With Fabinho set to be heading to Saudi Arabia, Lavia looks to be the primary option to come in as Liverpool's new No.6 with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already heading to Anfield from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Liverpool have already had a £40m bid rejected, but they won't necessarily have it absolute plain sailing, in terms of other suitors coming along. Lavia has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal this summer, and a new update suggests that the former aren't giving up on signing him, viewing him as a potential alternative to Moises Caicedo.

Could Liverpool still sign Romeo Lavia?

Taking to Twitter, however, Romano claimed that Liverpool, and by extension owners FSG, are going to table an improved offer for Lavia imminently, as they look to get their man:

"Liverpool and Southampton, in contact to discuss Romeo Lavia deal again today. New bid expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m add ons fee - as reported on Wednesday. Southampton insist on £50m package but details of the deal/payment terms and more being discussed."

The idea of Liverpool missing out on Lavia at the eleventh hour doesn't bear thinking about, at a time when new midfield signings are badly needed, having already lost Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

With Fabinho on course to follow Henderson to Saudi Arabia in the very near future, a previously well-stocked area of the pitch now looks a little threadbare, as things stand. There were major midfield problems throughout last season, both due to a lack of energy, ageing players and injuries, and the Reds cannot afford to be hampered there again in 2023/24, considering it could have the potential to derail their campaign once again if further signings don't come in.

The 19-year-old does seem to want to join the Reds over Chelsea, however, which is a massive positive for the club, with the lure of working under Jurgen Klopp potentially proving to be key. Assuming the move does go through, Liverpool could be getting a special young talent who may master the No.6 role and prove to be the perfect long-term replacement for Fabinho.

Expecting brilliance from him every week would be unfair, considering how young he is and the fact that he is still learning as a player, but he has famously been lauded as "incredible" by Pep Guardiola in the past, having been at Manchester City before moving to Southampton last summer, and journalist Jacob Tanswell has described him as "frankly ridiculous", in terms of the talent he possesses at such a young age, further highlighting how high his ceiling is.