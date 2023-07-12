Liverpool still see getting a deal done for Romeo Lavia as a priority this summer, with Football Insider reporting that money is being saved in order to fund a bid for the midfielder.

What is the value of Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old has only been with Southampton for one season, but his showings for the Saints could now have driven his price tag up a lot more than what the club initially snapped him up for. The Championship outfit feel they could generate around £50m for the midfielder despite his age, so it means that any potential deal now for the Belgian could command quite a hefty fee.

It's a large amount to ask for a youngster who has only ever had one campaign of Premier League football under his belt in his career. Having had to make do with reserve team football for Man City, it was Southampton who gave him an escape back at the beginning of 2022/23. He went on to play in 29 league games for the Saints, with 26 starts, and even bagged a goal along the way. Having already been entrusted to be a first-team regular in the side despite his youth, he was one of the club's shining lights in a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

With the Saints now facing at least one year of Championship football, there are several sides all willing to keep Lavia in the top flight of English football. Liverpool are one of those clubs, with the Reds eager to get a deal done for the midfielder. A recent report claimed they had received positive noises from the player's own camp and he is seemingly very high up on the wanted list is this latest update is anything to go by.

Are Liverpool signing Romeo Lavia?

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are actually keeping money to one side in order to fund an offer for Lavia, so much so it may be stalling other deals.

Despite being linked with several centre-backs, namely Perr Schuurs in this report, FSG are now saving a larger amount of funds in order to be able to launch a move to sign the Southampton ace instead. The club have yet to make an official offer for the 19-year-old, but it does appear as though a bid could certainly be on their agenda.

It's no surprise to see all the interest in attaining Lavia's services. He's received some of the highest praise that any player can get, with treble-winning boss Pep Guardiola hailing how impressive the midfielder has been with Southampton. The Catalan managed Lavia at Man City, and having let him join the Saints due to a lack of opportunities behind Rodri, has since admitted that City think the 19-year-old is "incredible" and that he is "really impressed" with how the Belgian has performed for the now-EFL side.

If Liverpool do manage to snag him away from Southampton then, they would get themselves a real talent who can benefit them both now and potentially for the next decade in the Premier League.