Liverpool look like they are increasingly keen to get a deal done for Romeo Lavia this summer, with reports suggesting that the midfielder is the centre of their attention in the market currently.

How many games has Romeo Lavia played for Southampton?

The 19-year-old has been with Southampton for just one campaign but has already made his mark in the Premier League for the club. Despite the Saints suffering relegation to the Championship, the midfielder shone and became an established member of the first-team squad despite his age, with journalist Benjy Nurick hailing him as an "absolute monster" back in January.

He featured for the Saints on 29 occasions and even bagged a goal from the centre of the field. Despite it being his first campaign of regular, top-level football, he only missed nine league fixtures all season and adapted with ease.

Prior to joining up with Southampton, he had never played a minute of league action for a club. He was turning out for the Man City reserve squad when he was with the Etihad Stadium outfit and even played in the youth side for the Saints before being given the chance to shine in their first-team squad.

His showings in the Premier League now have led to the Belgian being given his debut for the national side too, with his country calling him up to action back in March. He has yet to add to his one cap, but the teenager looks like he could be a real future star in any team going forward, with Southampton valuing him at £50m.

Are Liverpool signing Romeo Lavia?

Having impressed at the top level, and with Southampton now in the Championship, there is interest from those higher up the pyramid in snapping him up. One club that has been regularly linked is Liverpool, who believe he wants to make the move to Anfield, and now, according to a report from The Daily Mail + via Rousing the Kop, the Reds are ready to prioritise the signing of Lavia this summer.

It adds that the Reds want to try and sign younger players to bring their squad's average age down. The midfielder ticks that box and also has admirers at Anfield, with many at the club now big fans of the Saints youngster and wanting to try and bring him to the side.

He's already viewed as a big talent in the game, with a real future at the very top if some of the praise lathered on him is anything to go by. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that Lavia is "underrated" in terms of his passing ability and that he also sees the Southampton man as a "future midfield leader" for both his country of Belgium and a "top Premier League club."

The opportunity to boss the middle of the field for a high-end side may come sooner rather than later if Liverpool have anything to do with it - and if they did add the 19-year-old, it could be excellent business ahead of next season and the club's third midfield addition after securing moves for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.