Liverpool are having "concrete" talks to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to a key update from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

How much does Romeo Lavia earn?

The 19-year-old is arguably one of the most talked-about young player in the country at the moment, having caught the eye with his performances for Saints last season, despite their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, finishing bottom of the table in the process.

Lavia, who currently earns £38,000 per week at St Mary's Stadium, was a commanding presence in front of the defence, starting 26 league games and averaging 2.1 tackles per match, outperforming almost everyone around him, despite his tender years.

It seems clear that the Belgian will not be a Southampton player once the 2023/24 season gets underway, however, with a move to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League clubs seemingly on the cards. Liverpool have emerged as one of the front-runners to snap up the teenager, but they are far from alone in expressing an interest, with rivals such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all thought to be in the mix.

The Reds are perhaps still in need of signing one more midfielder this summer, despite Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already arriving at Anfield, and it does look as though Lavia is now their primary target to add to the squad.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

Reports over the weekend suggested talks had started between the Reds and Southampton, and now taking to Twitter, Sky Germany's Plettenberg has revealed the manager's personal desire to sign the player, confirming there are "ongoing" negotiations:

"Talks between Liverpool & Lavia are concrete and ongoing. Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet.

"As reported: His price tag is around £50m. Klopp wants him! Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times."

This is a hugely encouraging update regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia, with the player himself seemingly keen on the idea of moving to Merseyside, despite them missing out on Champions League qualification last season. The lure of working with Jurgen Klopp is certainly a massive positive for the Reds, given the German's reputation as one of the outstanding managers of his generation, and he seems keen on signing the Saints ace.

The one-time capped Belgium international is someone who could be viewed as Fabinho's long-term successor in the No.6 role, with the Brazilian turning 30 later this year and arguably being past his very best, so he could arrive at Anfield as a squad player, before eventually becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Pep Guardiola has called Lavia "incredible" in the recent past, with the midfielder leaving Manchester City last summer in order to enjoy regular football elsewhere, and he could give Liverpool's long-term midfield a perfect balance, sitting behind the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, and combining a potent mix of tackling excellent and quality on the ball in defensive midfield to perfection, especially as he matures as a player.