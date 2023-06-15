Liverpool are set to submit a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia should they miss out on Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, according to reports.

Is Romeo Lavia leaving Southampton?

The Belgium international was Ruben Selles’ former side’s second best-performing defensive player last season so has been attracting interest following relegation, and one of the manager’s keen on securing his services is Jurgen Klopp.

Writing in his column for Football Insider, journalist David Lynch recently revealed that whilst the Reds have made contact with the 19-year-old’s representatives, they require assurances that he only wants to complete a move to Anfield over the likes of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, the Merseyside outfit have been heavily linked with Thuram and Kone as their next two potential targets, though if the hierarchy fail to get the duo over the line, FSG have decided where they will turn their attention to.

Are Liverpool signing Lavia?

According to The Transfer Room, Liverpool have “watched” Lavia for a “long time” and new transfer chief Jorg Schmadtke is ready to “approach” Southampton with a “reasonable offer” should they miss out on Thuram and Kone. The St. Mary’s midfielder is “keen” to return to the top-flight and the south coast outfit “won’t stand in his way” of leaving should they receive a bid of approximately £40m. However, it’s worth noting that should the two preferred candidates join, the board “will not act on their interest” in Lavia.

Should FSG table a bid for Lavia?

Liverpool will know that Lavia is still very much in the early stages of his career being just 19 years of age, but he’s got so much potential and has already been dubbed a “diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so FSG could test the waters to see if an agreement can be reached.

The Elite Project Group client, who’s sponsored by Adidas, is much stronger in the natural defensive midfield aspect of his game, ranking in the 96th percentile for blocks and winning 35 tackles last season, which was the second-highest success rate in his squad, via FBRef.

Lavia, who has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in centre of the park, can occasionally contribute to efforts in the final third having recorded one goal and assist apiece in a truly torrid Saints side, so for a player that’s as well-rounded as he is, Klopp would be gaining an exciting midfielder for the future.