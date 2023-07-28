Highlights

Liverpool are going to 'bid again' for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and are now the 'big favourites' to sign the Belgium international this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Which clubs are interested in Romeo Lavia?

According to Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Liverpool have had a £40 million bid rejected for Southampton midfielder Lavia and it is said that the South Coast side value the 19-year-old at £50 million.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Liverpool and Southampton held further talks on Thursday and the Reds are now set to launch a bid in the region of £45 million to try and entice Lavia to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to see the Belgian talent arrive on Merseyside as he looks to replace former club captain Jordan Henderson, who has moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq to team up with Steven Gerrard.

Chelsea are keen on providing a twist in the tale and are plotting a 'full-scale hijack' of Liverpool's endeavours to sign Lavia due to running into trouble in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo, as per Football Insider.

Manchester City also hold a buyback clause for Lavia worth around £40 million that will activate in the summer of 2024 and receive 20% of any fee Southampton gain if the Brussels-born ace leaves St Mary's Stadium.

Last term, Lavia enjoyed a productive campaign despite Southampton suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship and featured 34 times in all competitions, registering one goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has detailed that Liverpool are still in pole position to bring Lavia to Anfield this summer.

Romano stated: "At the moment, the feeling is that Liverpool are the big favourites. They are going to bid again.

"They feel that the player is prepared to say 'yes', so I think they are confident. But now it's time to close the deal."

Who else could Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sign this summer?

According to Toro.it via Sport Witness, Liverpool and Crystal Palace remain 'vigilant' in the race to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs this window.

Reds boss Klopp is an admirer of the former Ajax defender and would like him to play alongside Virgil Van Dijk in central defence; however, negotiations over a fee have stalled due to Torino's €40 million (£34.2 million) asking price.

One player that doesn't look likely to pitch up at Anfield this summer is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has rejected an offer from Liverpool and instead agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford, as per Corriere della Sera via METRO.

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo has revealed that Liverpool could offer his client a route to the Premier League in a recent interview with Sport Italia cited by The Daily Express, stating: “I've received this information and I know they have been watching him, they know who he is and are following him. Barcelona and [Manchester] City too, but as I've said in previous interviews, there's no way he's going away right now. "No, they haven't made any offers. But Liverpool are very likely to make one. I don't know if that will happen, but they are interested and they like the player.

In the next few weeks, we will better understand whether Klopp has any more ideas up his sleeve as the window nears its last full month of transfer activity.