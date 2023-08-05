Highlights

Liverpool feel they can land Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia for under his £50 million asking price this window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are keen on Romeo Lavia?

According to The Independent, Lavia has attracted a wealth of interest in this window from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Southampton have set their price for Lavia at £50 million and look unlikely to budge on his valuation as things stand after the Belgium international showed promise in his debut Premier League campaign last term.

In 2022/23, Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions for Southampton and managed to register one goal and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports report that Liverpool saw a second bid for Lavia rejected by Southampton earlier this week that was believed to be below a base fee of £40 million.

Liverpool are also considering other options and have contacted Fluminense concerning Brazil international Andre, though his current employers are reluctant to let go of the 22-year-old midfielder.

Anfield Watch have claimed that Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another name on the radar in Merseyside and he could potentially 'leapfrog' Lavia as a priority target if Southampton refuse to budge on their £50 million valuation of the 19-year-old.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Liverpool hold optimism that they can conclude a deal for Lavia which would be under Southampton's £50 million asking price.

Jacobs stated: "Liverpool as ever do their business discreetly and privately and they don't make a big song and dance. They have, by all accounts, had two bids to date rejected. The second bid was just over £40 million and Southampton are sticking to their position at the moment of £50 million, but Liverpool feel that there's a deal to be done there for less."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope he can add some steel to his squad to complement new additions Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have come into the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is said to be valued at around the £100 million mark on the South Coast.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are also keen on bringing the Ecuador international to Stamford Bridge and have had an agreement in place over personal terms with Caicedo for quite some time now.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy recently offered an update on Twitter X, signifying that Liverpool could be set to bring in three more reinforcements this window, stating: "Was part of my reporting yesterday that in an ideal situation, it would be a controller and a progressive destroyer (plus a defender). Might be a case of holding on one of the profiles if there's confidence better can be found. But they're currently working on multiple solutions"

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City fringe player Kalvin Phillips are under consideration by the Reds as the days continue to tick down in the transfer window, as per The Independent.