Liverpool are 'frontrunners' to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer despite interest from elsewhere in the Belgium international, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romeo Lavia and Liverpool?

As per Telegraph Sport, Liverpool are willing to offload veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer and the Reds are considering making a 'formal approach' to try and sign Southampton youngster Lavia.

The report states that his valuation of £50 million is considered as 'too prohibitive' to make a move, though he is a 'long-term target' who fits the mould for Jurgen Klopp as he eyes midfield reinforcements.

Earlier this year, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano detailed that Lavia's former club Manchester City are believed to have a buyback clause that they can activate next year, stating on Twitter: "Romeo Lavia will be one to watch in the summer. Man City £40m buy back clause, valid in 2024. Chelsea [wanted him last summer] and Arsenal [still keen on Caicedo too] among clubs interested - Southampton hope to keep him."

FootballTransfers have claimed that alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen to snap Lavia up in the off-season. Arsenal want Lavia, though will need to sanction an exit for Thomas Partey before being able to act on their interest.

Intriguingly, the outlet claim that Lavia would prefer a move to the Emirates Stadium to join the Gunners over Chelsea or Liverpool due to Arsenal's upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta and involvement in the Champions League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Liverpool lead the race to sign Lavia from Southampton this summer.

Jones said: “You’re left wondering what else they’ve got up their sleeve and basically within hours of signing Szoboszlai, they’ve been linked with Romeo Lavia, who, of course, has been in that conversation too as a player they would like this summer. But suddenly, they are pretty widely considered the frontrunners.”

Would Romeo Lavia be a suitable fit for Liverpool's engine room?

Following on from the purchases of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Lavia would be another exciting signing at Liverpool, offering plenty of room for development and an element of protection to Klopp's backline.

In 2022/23, the Belgian gained plenty of experience on the South Coast and managed to make 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Lavia, who was hailed as Southampton's "shining star", is a comfortable presence in possession despite only being 19 and showed maturity in his debut Premier League campaign, retaining a pass success rate of 86.7%, as per WhoScored.

FBRef illustrate that Lavia got through plenty of work in the middle of the park last term, making 93 tackles and interceptions combined over the course.

Liverpool will need to start phasing out their more experienced midfielders, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara all at risk of losing their places.

Bringing in someone like Lavia could offer them the perfect balance in that respect, as Klopp would be able to slowly integrate Lavia into first-team action to give him the requisite skills to step into a starting berth in the coming years.