Liverpool could accelerate their interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if Fabinho leaves the club for Saudi Arabia in this window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Romeo Lavia going to Liverpool?

Football Insider report that Liverpool are preparing a formal bid for Southampton midfielder Lavia and Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'extremely keen' to bring the Belgium international to Anfield.

The outlet adds that any offer may be contingent on finalising the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson amid interest in their services from Saudi Arabia. Fabinho has a £40 million offer on the table from Al Ittihad; meanwhile, former Liverpool man Steven Gerrard is keen to take Henderson to the Gulf region and the 33-year-old is keen to reunite with his ex-teammate.

talkSPORT understand that the Reds have moved ahead of Chelsea in their pursuit of Lavia, who is valued at around £50 million by Southampton despite their drop into the Sky Bet Championship.

Chelsea recruitment co-director Joe Shields thinks highly of Lavia and has recommended him to Mauricio Pochettino as a player that has a lot of potential to develop into a Premier League star.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter earlier this year that Manchester City have a buyback clause worth £40 million that will activate in 2024, stating: "Romeo Lavia will be one to watch in the summer. Man City £40m buy back clause, valid in 2024. Chelsea [wanted him last summer] and Arsenal [still keen on Caicedo too] among clubs interested - Southampton hope to keep him."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Liverpool could accelerate their efforts to land Lavia if Fabinho jets off to Saudi Arabia between now and the close of play.

Jacobs told FFC: "Liverpool have always been interested in Lavia; they've explored the deal seriously. We should mention Arsenal and Chelsea because they could still enter the race, but at the moment, it looks like Liverpool are slightly more active because Arsenal have been focused on getting Rice over the line. Chelsea have focused on Caicedo, so it's not to say that other suitors couldn't enter the race, but Liverpool have looked at the deal and could well move on the deal if Fabinho ends up going to Saudi Arabia."

Would Romeo Lavia be a good replacement for Fabinho or Jordan Henderson?

Liverpool look set to have a completely different midfield this campaign compared to years gone by and the notion of both Fabinho and Henderson being absent from the engine room would be a strange sight at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Lavia, who has been hailed as an "absolute monster", is a youngster with supreme potential and could form part of an exciting trio behind Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Last term, the Belgian enforcer made 34 appearances in all competitions with Southampton, registering one goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

The 19-year-old is no stranger to getting stuck in for his side and managed to amass 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

FBRef show that Lavia is adept at driving his team forward from the middle of the park, evidenced by the fact he successfully carried out 41 shot-creating actions over the course of the season.

If a couple of experienced Liverpool midfielders do leave the club, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Klopp replenish that area of the field with some younger reinforcements such as Lavia.