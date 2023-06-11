Liverpool are in the market for reinforcements this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up a side that looks set for major changes heading into next term.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already left the club upon the expiration of their contracts, signifying that both midfield and striking positions will need to be replenished in the summer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to sign for the Reds, as he updated his Twitter following, stating: "Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed."

Another man that Liverpool have been linked with to bolster their midfield is Southampton man Romeo Lavia and they are said to have contacted the South Coast club over the prospect of being able to acquire the 19-year-old, as per Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romeo Lavia?

The Football Insider report also states that Lavia's former club, Manchester City, have a buyback clause worth £40 million to purchase the Belgium international; however, this doesn't become active until the summer of 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Redmen TV pundit Ste Hoare has endorsed Liverpool signing Lavia to boost their midfield options and thinks that the talent would be a good fit at Anfield.

Hoare told FFC: "Manchester City have this buyback clause, don't they, in 2024, so you want to get him, you might have to do it now because they might be the only chance you can do. I don't think he's going to stay in the Championship. I think he's too good. My guess is he'll be on the move. Of all the players who went down, I think he'd be the one I would most like Liverpool to sign, he fits into what we do."

Liverpool definitely have the opportunity to get one over their Premier League rivals by signing Lavia, who gained plenty of first-team experience in 2022/23 with Southampton, making 35 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and one assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola paid tribute to the midfielder in April in an interview and detailed why he was let go at the Etihad Stadium to join Southampton, stating: “I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

As per WhoScored, Lavia showed plenty of promise at St Mary's during this campaign and managed to record a pass success rate of 86.4%, illustrating his reliability in possession.

FBRef also take into account that the £25k-a-week earner excels in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions regarding successful blocks, having made 1.90 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the fourth percentile for this metric.

According to the same outlet, Lavia, who has been hailed as a "monster", has also made 93 tackles and interceptions combined in 2022/23, demonstrating his capacity to get stuck in and turn over phases of play for his side.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes talked up Lavia's abilities as a deep-lying midfielder last year, as per BT Sport via The Daily Mail, saying: ‘He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in-front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there.’

Liverpool need young talent to help phase out some of their ageing midfielders and Lavia could be someone that could become a key player in the coming seasons at Anfield.