Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Ron-Robert Zieler?

Zieler first arrived at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena from Stuttgart back in 2019 but most of the early years of his career were spent in England, having carried out spells at Manchester United, Northampton and Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt, so he’s no stranger to the style of football in the UK.

The German will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will present Stefan Leitl with his final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing him for free in 12 months time, and Jurgen Klopp has already registered his interest.

Football Insider reported in May that the Reds have contacted the 34-year-old’s representatives to discover what it would take to complete a deal, with journalist David Lynch claiming that his homegrown status is “part of the appeal”, and they must have liked the information that they gathered on him because it seems they are considering a swoop in the coming weeks.

Are Liverpool signing Zieler?

According to German outlet BILD (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are "chasing" Zieler, with the goalkeeper "high" on FSG's summer wishlist. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was the person who signed him at Hannover and it's stated that the chief has "told" the Merseyside outfit that he can "secure the deal" to bring him to Anfield. The Reds haven't yet "officially bid", but a seven-figure offer being tabled could be "too good to ignore", with £1m the price tag being mentioned by the outlet.

Should FSG pay the £1m for Zieler?

Liverpool will be aware that Kelleher could be set to leave over the summer in a bid to find regular game time elsewhere so a replacement will be needed should he depart, and considering the calibre of goalkeeper Zieler is, £1m would be an absolute bargain.

The Sports360 client, who’s previously been lauded a “class” shot-stopper by Germany’s former international manager Joachim Low, kept eight clean sheets in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season and was recognised for his individual efforts by picking up three man-of-the-match awards.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who stands at 6 foot 2, could also bring excellent leadership qualities to the squad because he is the captain of his side so would be commanding and be able to organise his team from between the sticks, so whilst he’d only be a back-up rather than a number one, it would absolutely be worth splashing the cash to get him in the building.