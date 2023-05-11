Liverpool are interested in a deal to bring Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler to Anfield, according to reports.

What's the latest on Zieler to Liverpool?

The Reds currently have Caoimhin Kelleher as their number two between the sticks and back-up to Alisson Becker, but with the Irishman desperate to receive regular time, reports have claimed that the board have given the green-light for him to secure a permanent move elsewhere, so should he depart, the 34-year-old has been identified as a possible replacement by Jurgen Klopp.

The German, who has made a total of 311 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit since originally joining back in 2010, will be out of contract at the end of next season so the upcoming window will present Stefan Leitl's side with their final opportunity to cash in should they not want to extend his stay further, and it wouldn't be his first time playing in the Premier League having previously had spells at both Manchester United and Leicester City.

According to BILD (via Sport Witness), Zieler is "high up" on Liverpool's list of goalkeeping "candidates" as a result of his strong relationship with Jorg Schmadtke. Hannover's former sporting director is closing in on a move to Merseyside and is set to become an "external consultant in transfer matters", and he already knows the shot-stopper well having signed him 13 years ago during his time at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena.

The 6 foot 2 colossus would be "keen" on the move as it would be a "financially attractive" prospect, and it's stated that his club are "unlikely to oppose" a deal should they receive a suitable offer.

Would Zieler be a good addition at Liverpool?

Liverpool, and especially Klopp, will know that Alisson will remain the club’s number one for the foreseeable future, but having been lauded “class” by Germany’s former international manager Joachim Low, Zieler would provide an excellent alternative at Anfield.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who currently pockets £15k-per-week, has kept 75 clean sheets in 311 Hannover appearances, including eight in 31 outings across all competitions this season, form which has seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards this term.

The Cologne native has also recorded 124 saves from 164 shots on target against since the start of the term, giving him a 74.4% success rate, and being the captain of his side, would add wonderful leadership qualities to the squad and be able to command the team from between the sticks.