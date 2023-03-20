Liverpool's midfield desperately needs replenishing after a lacklustre campaign that threatens to downgrade Jurgen Klopp's outfit from the Champions League after six consecutive campaigns under the German's wing, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfield gem Ruben Neves could provide a perfect fresh slant.

What's the latest on Ruben Neves to Liverpool?

According to The Mirror, the £50m-rated Portuguese engine is of interest to the Reds and Manchester United, with both teams looking to bolster their central ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Neves is out of contract at the end of next season, and as per the report, the Midlands outfit are resigned to losing him.

Given the fee that could be struck in any prospective deal with the Old Gold, it would undoubtedly eclipse the £15m fee paid to Porto in 2017, Julen Lopetegui's side could benefit from reinvesting in the collective squad with a successful and lucrative move.

Should Liverpool sign Ruben Neves?

Neves has been the centrepiece to the resounding success that Wolves have forged since clinching promotion from the Championship with 99 points in 2018, making 244 displays and scoring 29 goals and 12 assists.

This season, with Lopetegui's side sitting in 13th place after 28 matches, just three points above the drop zone, the Portugal international has scored five goals from 26 Premier League appearances, integral in keeping the club afloat following the upswing in the form that followed Lopetegui's arrival in November.

With Sofascore recording the £50k-per-week ace's average match rating at 7.28, the highest in his team by a long stretch, Liverpool would unleash a robust and reliable presence to counter the woes that have plagued their midfield this term.

Averaging two shots per match and 0.8 key passes, completing 84% of his passes, and making 2.4 tackles and 2.5 clearances per outing, Neves would provide the ubiquity in his approach to his central play that has perhaps evaded the Reds' endeavours this term, given Liverpool languish sixth in the Premier League and have been beset with alarming reports depicting the lack of fluidity stemming from the heart of the Anfield pitch.

And with the Wolves man, praised as "incredible' by team-mate Hugo Bueno, ranking among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues for total shots, the top 21% for progressive passes, the top 15% for blocks and the top 2% for clearances, as per FBref, the all-encompassing and progressive nature of his trade is illustrated.

With Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson struggling to make the same emphatic orchestrating effect, now 32 years of age and starting just 14 of his 23 divisional matches, Wolves' coveted gem could represent the continuation of development requisite for sustained success, especially given his qualities as a "leader", as dubbed by journalist Simon Stone.

Given that Henderson holds a Sofascore rating of just 6.86 this term, making 0.8 tackles and 0.6 clearances per match, the club's transfer target would clearly provide greater potency and energy to the fold, additionally injecting a fresh dimension to the club's goal threat.

Liverpool need a revival, especially given the prospects of qualifying for the Champions League next year hang by a precariously tenuous thread, but with Neves at the centre, adopting Henderson's role, a return to prominence could be just around the corner for Klopp and co.