Liverpool are understood to have concrete interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

What’s the latest on Ruben Neves' future?

Football Insider reported earlier this week that the Merseyside outfit are eyeing a summer swoop for the 26-year-old.

Although Barcelona has been tipped as the favourites for the Portuguese’s signature, it is believed that Wolves are only willing to accept a deal involving cash, rather than a player exchange for their captain, so the Reds are patiently waiting to see how the situation unfolds.

After the Midlands club played their last home game of the season in a 1-1 draw with Everton, Neves fuelled the uncertainty with a poignant statement on his future sayng: “Let's see what's going to happen. I always say the same thing, I truly love to be here. But I never hide that I want to play Champions League football."

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side faces an outside chance of securing the top four, a move to Anfield would be an extraordinary step up for Neves, who deservedly should play European football in some capacity next season.

What could Neves bring to Liverpool?

The £50k-per-week star joined Wolves in 2017 and has made 252 appearances, achieving promotion from the Championship in his first year and has since made Wolves a sturdy and competitive top-flight side, who have barely been threatened by relegation.

This season, the former Porto prodigy has appeared on 34 occasions in the Premier League and has recorded the second-highest average rating (6.98) in the whole squad, according to WhoScored.

Hailed as "fantastic” and "amazing" by his teammate Jose Sa, the titan has evolved as a splendidly component all-rounder - this is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 22% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, as well as the highest 15% for interceptions.

However, beyond the stats, Neves is a commanding pillar of leadership and experience. In October 2015, he became the youngest player to start as a captain in the Champions League, aged 18 years and 221 days.

The £45m-valued talent was also announced as the permanent Wolves captain at the start of the current campaign, meaning Liverpool could repeat their Jordan Henderson masterclass if they seal such a deal.

Not only would they be plucking a star midfielder away from another English club, but they'd also be bringing in a player with outstanding leadership skills.

The Englishman has been a stalwart for the Reds and has made 491 appearances for the club, and as he approaches his 33rd birthday, the integration of Neves, another skipper who embodies Henderson’s incredible leadership, would be a smart move.

A fountain of experience, the 39-cap international would need no time to acclimatise to English football and would seamlessly slot into Jurgen Klopp’s team.