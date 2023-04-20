Liverpool have already made contact with the agents of the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch over a potential summer swoop.

Will Liverpool sign midfielders in the summer?

In what has been a season which has failed to deliver for the Reds, their midfield has been an area which has come under specific scrutiny over the course of the campaign.

There are a number of ageing players in the middle of the park for the Reds with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho holding a combined average age of just over 32.

Adding to this, there are reports suggesting one of their young prospects, Fabio Carvalho, could be set for a loan move away from Anfield in the summer.

One player who has been linked to the Reds is the Dutchman, Gravenberch, who is currently spending his time watching Bayern play from the bench.

The 20-year-old has only been able to amass a mere 333 minutes of action in the Bundesliga with only 27 of them coming under Thomas Tuchel (via Transfermarkt).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Merseyside club have now made contact with the Dutch midfielder's representatives over a potential switch to Anfield:

(3:10) "I wanted to clarify that yes Liverpool approached the agents of Ryan Gravenberch, they had a direct contract, they want to push.

"So Liverpool are still there for Gravenberch They are not giving up they want Gravenberch, they consider Ryan Gravenberch as a perfect signing, young, talented, prepared to play a lot of games."

Could Gravenberch succeed in the Premier League?

There have been reports suggesting the Reds could also look to the likes of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea over the summer.

And this all comes on the back of the suggestion that Liverpool have been forced to withdraw from the race to potentially sign Jude Bellingham over the summer.

Gravenberch is a player who has been labelled "special" by talkSPORT's Mark Goldbridge in the past and he has shown his ability to drive with the ball during his time in the Eredivisie with a 67.4% take-on success rate last season (via FBref).

However, he would potentially arrive at Anfield in the summer on the back of a season where he has not played regular football for Bayern.

And this does raise its own questions surrounding the player given the only examples of his success coming in the Dutch league which many will take with a pinch of salt.

This season, the Dutchman has averaged 2.96 per 90 minutes which is an impressive return and higher than that of Fabinho for the Reds (via Fbref).

But ultimately, there will be an element of risk in potentially signing the 20-year-old given his lack of exposure to one of Europe's top leagues.

However, it is also apparent there is a lot of promise surrounding this player with reports suggesting Bayern are not keen to part ways with him just yet.