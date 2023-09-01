Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, and a reliable journalist has revealed when confirmation of his move to the Premier League is likely to be announced.

What type of midfielder is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch is naturally a central, box-to-box midfielder and is one of the players to have been the most heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside following the earlier arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

The Reds initially saw an opening offer for the 21-year-old rejected due to Thomas Tuchel’s side not wanting to sell, but FSG and Jurgen Klopp remained in direct contact with their target’s agent should the stance of his club change.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg later claimed that the Anfield outfit, and by extension owners FSG, were ready to push to secure the services of the Netherlands youth international, and after telling the Bundesliga giants that they were preparing to submit a bid, that’s exactly what they did.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the two clubs reached an agreement worth an initial €40m with €5m in add-ons (£34m package in total), and with the deal now entering its final stages, the player was waiting to jet in and put pen to paper on the necessary paperwork.

Has Ryan Gravenberch signed for Liverpool?

Taking to X on Thursday night, Romano revealed that Liverpool have scheduled a medical for Gravenberch, who will land in England to be unveiled as a new recruit in the early stages of Friday. He wrote:

“Liverpool have booked medical tests on Friday early morning for Gravenberch as new signing is completed. Ryan, travelling to Merseyside tonight then he will sign five year deal in the next 24h. Gravenberch already spoke to Jurgen Klopp.”

How good is Ryan Gravenberch?

Whilst Gravenberch is primarily a number eight, he’s much stronger in the attacking aspect of his game having posted 69 contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 222 appearances since the start of his career, and he also poses a threat even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net.

Bayern’s 6 foot 2 colossus ranks in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions which highlights his constant desire to create offensive opportunities for himself and his fellow teammates, with this positive attacking mindset having previously seen him dubbed a “pure talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE...

Sponsored by Adidas, the talisman is also a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including three roles in the centre, out wide on the left wing and even at centre-forward, so he will be a great option to have in the building should cover be needed for any unexpected injuries.

Furthermore, Gravenberch has helped to secure seven senior trophies since first bursting onto the professional scene, so for a player who knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level, Amsterdam’s native could perfectly match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already at Liverpool.