Liverpool are expected to make a late move for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, and a reliable journalist has revealed his club’s stance on a potential move before September 1st.

Is Ryan Gravenberch a 6 or 8?

Gravenberch is naturally an eight sitting in central midfield and he’s one of the players to have been most heavily linked with a summer move to Anfield following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but a move is yet to come to fruition.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that whilst the Netherlands youth international would be open to joining, FSG and Jurgen Klopp recently saw a €48m (£41m) offer rejected due to Thomas Tuchel’s side not wanting to sanction the sale of their prized asset, especially considering that he still has four years left on his contract.

However, Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that the Reds, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United, are both holding direct contact with the 21-year-old’s agent should a deal become available in the final few days of the window, and it sounds like the Merseyside outfit are set to do everything they can to beat their competitors to his signature.

Are Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch?

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed that Liverpool are preparing to go all out for Gravenberch who they believe can be prised away from Bayern Munich before the deadline on Friday. He wrote:

“Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the next days! Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel. Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not been informed of a potential swap deal so far. Gravenberch, one to watch until Deadline Day.”

How tall is Ryan Gravenberch?

Standing at a staggering 6 foot 2, Gravenberch adds a completely different dimension to a midfield with his height, but having also been dubbed a “saviour” in the centre of the park by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, there’s so much more he could bring to Liverpool if he was to put pen to paper.

The Allianz's £151k-per-week earner currently ranks in the 96th percentile for most shot-creating actions, which over the course of his career has resulted in him racking up 69 contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 222 appearances, highlighting the positive impact he has in the final third.

The Team Raiola client additionally has the ability to play in five different positions across the pitch, including three roles in the midfield, out wide on the left wing and even at centre-forward, so he could provide the boss with wonderful versatility and be a strong option to have in the building.

Furthermore, Gravenberch knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured seven senior trophies since first bursting onto the scene, so he could be able to match the winning mentality of the current Reds squad that are already on Merseyside, making this one to keep an eye on.