Liverpool have submitted an offer for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, and a new report has revealed that they have already been given a response.

How old is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch is 21 years of age and only arrived at the Allianz Arena from Ajax last summer, but his debut season with Thomas Tuchel’s side didn’t go anywhere near as he would have hoped, having fallen significantly low down in the manager’s pecking order in Germany.

In the Bundesliga, Netherlands’ youth international was handed just three starts during the previous campaign and was forced to come off the bench on 21 occasions, showing exactly how out of favour he is despite still having another four years remaining on his contract, and his potential availability has alerted FSG and Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have reportedly held advanced talks regarding a swoop for the central midfielder, with Manchester United also being credited with an interest by the same outlet, but it would appear that it’s the former club who are in pole position to secure his services and bring him to the Premier League.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently delivered an update on the talisman’s future, saying:

“Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell, but the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany. Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window.”

Are Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch?

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Bayern have received an “important offer” from Liverpool for Gravenberch, worth approximately €48m (£41m). However, this bid has been swiftly “rejected” because the Bavarian side “don’t intend to part ways” with their prized asset this summer.

Tuchel is believed to have personally told the player that he will only be used as a substitute this season which means he is “keen to leave”, but regardless, it sounds like it could take a much more sizeable fee to prise him away before September 1st.

What is the market value of Ryan Gravenberch?

As per Transfermarkt, Gravenberch’s current market value is €30m (£25m), so Liverpool seeing a proposal of £41m turned down which is well over the former fee is frustrating, but this shouldn’t stop them from trying their luck and submitting a second bid to see if they can be more successful this time around.

The Amsterdam native is naturally stronger in the attacking aspect of his game having posted 69 goal contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 221 appearances throughout his career, not to mention he ranks in the 94th percentile for most shot-creating actions, so loves to get involved in the final third.

Bayern’s “top talent”, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, also knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured seven senior trophies since first bursting onto the scene, so the 6 foot 2 colossus would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad already on Merseyside, and it could still be a deal to keep an eye on.