Liverpool have tabled an offer to bring Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Gravenberch to Anfield?

The Netherlands international still has four years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena, but having made just two starts this season in the Bundesliga, is significantly out of favour under Thomas Tuchel and could therefore be looking for a new home this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed in April that the Reds have the 20-year-old on their “shortlist” of central options, and 90min soon after further backed this up by reporting that FSG and Jurgen Klopp had asked to be given updates on his transfer situation.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf have also since claimed that the Merseyside outfit’s chiefs held talks with the player’s representatives, including his father, with the star keen to join after a positive round of discussions.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Liverpool, alongside top-flight rivals Newcastle United, have “already made proposals" for Gravenberch, with the pair both ready to “shell out” €50m (£43m) to bring him to England during the upcoming window. Manchester United are also in the picture and interested in completing a deal, though they are yet to make any kind of official contact or offer, unlike the two suitors named above.

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

Gravenberch is naturally a central midfielder but is much stronger in the attacking aspect of his game, and having been lauded a “saviour” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Liverpool would be recruiting a hugely exciting player.

The 6 foot 2 titan, who has experience in both the Champions and Europa League, has clocked up 69 goal involvements (36 goals and 33 assists) in 218 appearances since the start of his career, not to mention that he ranks in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 by midfielders in the top five leagues.

The Adidas-sponsored athlete also has an 89.5% pass success rate in the Bundesliga which would rank him the third-highest among the rest of the regular squad at Anfield, so the fact that he’s cool, calm and collected on the ball in possession will be yet another attractive attribute to Klopp.

Finally, Gravenberch would add wonderful versatility to Liverpool’s ranks having operated in five different positions since first emerging onto the scene, including three in the midfield, out wide on the left flank and even at centre-forward, so the hierarchy shouldn’t even have to think twice about getting this star in the making in the building.