Liverpool “will be there” to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch should he become available during the upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Ryan Gravenberch leaving Bayern Munich?

The Netherlands international only arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer and has made 32 appearances during his debut season, but despite his contract still having another four years remaining, he’s only recorded two starts in the Bundesliga so could be looking to seal a switch away that will give him more regular game time.

Back in April, 90min reported that FSG and Jurgen Klopp had asked to be given updates on the 21-year-old’s situation, before The Mirror claimed that the hierarchy had already held a positive meeting with their target’s representatives, including his father.

Since then, TuttoMercatoWeb have suggested that the Reds have submitted a proposal for the maestro and would be willing to “shell out” €50m (£43m) to secure his services, and an update on both parties’ stance has now been revealed.

Are Liverpool signing Gravenberch?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano stated that Bayern currently aren’t open to letting Gravenberch go, but if they happened to change their mind, Liverpool would be waiting in the wings to swoop in and bring him to the Premier League. He said:

"They don't want to negotiate at this stage, so if at some point this summer, Bayern will decide to put him on the market and to negotiate, Liverpool will be there for sure. Otherwise, I think it's going to be complicated because, as of today, Bayern have no intention of opening talks."

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but Gravenberch is another name that appears to be on the central shortlist so he could follow in his footsteps to make the imminent transition to Anfield.

The 6 foot 3 “top talent”, as lauded by football scout Jacek Kulig, is naturally stronger in the attacking aspect of his game having posted 69 goal contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 220 appearances throughout his career, not to mention that he also ranks in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions so is a real threat going forward. And, Rafael van der Vaart has even said that the midfielder is better than Jude Bellingham "in every way".

The Amsterdam native, who is pocketing £153k-per-week and has the flexibility to operate in five different positions, will additionally know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having won eight trophies since bursting onto the scene for club and country, so he’d be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad already on Merseyside.