Liverpool have made contact to ask for updates on the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Gravenberch to Anfield?

The Merseyside outfit have James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season, and with Arthur Melo also set to be returning to Juventus following his unsuccessful loan spell, reinforcements will be needed in that area.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but they have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him, as decided by Jurgen Klopp and FSG. Chelsea’s Mason Mount reportedly remains a priority heading into the upcoming window but 20-year-old Gravenberch is a new left-field name to have now been linked.

The Dutchman still has another four years remaining on his deal at the Allianz Arena, but having made just one start this season in the Bundesliga, he has fallen significantly out of favour and could therefore be on the move.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Thomas Tuchel’s star is on the shortlist of options at Anfield, alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo - and it would appear that they have already taken the first official step towards a potential deal.

According to 90min, Liverpool, alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, have “asked to be kept informed” of Gravenberch’s availability in the weeks and months ahead. Bayern’s ace is currently “unclear” as to where he stands or whether he is even part of Tuchel’s plans moving forward, so he is therefore “set to analyse his chances” of gaining regular game time as the season draws to a close.

It is also claimed that Klopp’s side are looking to add up to three fresh faces to the centre before the start of the new term, and the £156k-per-week gem has been identified as a cheaper quality alternative to some of the other high-profile and in-demand targets mentioned above.

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

Gravenberch has only made two goal contributions since joining Bayern but that isn’t an accurate representation of what he’s capable of given his limited opportunities, and having been dubbed “indispensable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he could yet be a fantastic acquisition for Liverpool.

The 6 foot 3 midfielder has posted 25 goal contributions (12 goals and 13 assists) in 103 senior appearances for Ajax as a teenager. Meanwhile, over the past year, he ranks in the 93rd percentile for shots and averages 3.47 shot-creating actions every 90 minutes among other players in his position (FBref).

Finally, Gravenberch knows what it takes to be successful, having already secured several senior trophies since bursting onto the scene at both Ajax and Bayern, so will hopefully be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad already on Merseyside.