While a late dash for Champions League qualification may be Liverpool's current focus, the hot topic among supporters is just who will be arriving through the door at Anfield this summer, amid the need to improve upon what has been a turbulent season thus far.

A major issue for Jurgen Klopp's side - which has left them eighth in the Premier League table at present - has been the midfield ranks, with club legend Jamie Carragher describing that department as a "big problem" earlier in the campaign.

It has thus been no surprise that the Reds will be looking to ease those woes with statement signings this summer, with Football Insider going as far as to suggest that as many as three midfielders could be added to the first-team squad.

That need for new reinforcements is also bolstered by the fact that the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner are all set to be out of contract this summer, those potential departures offering an ideal opportunity for the Merseysiders to spark a fresh start.

Among those who could be snapped up by the club this summer is Bayern Munich starlet, Ryan Gravenberch, with The Mirror reporting earlier this week that Liverpool have already held talks with the 20-year-old.

The report suggests that the Netherlands international is believed to be 'open' to the prospect of linking up with Klopp and co ahead of next season, with that potentially set to help end the club's midfield misery.

Will Gravenberch join Liverpool?

This apparent interest in the former Ajax man - who only made the move to Germany last summer - has come following the news that Liverpool have backed out of the race for Borussia Dortmund sensation, Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman seemingly set to prove "very expensive" if he is to seal a move in the near future, as per French football expert, Julien Laurens.

For all the frustration that may have come from that disappointing news regarding the Reds ending their pursuit of the teenager, it would seem that Gravenberch would be an ideal alternative to the 19-year-old for the Premier League giants.

According to ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, Rafael van der Vaart, it is the young Dutchman who is even "much better than Bellingham", with only limited game time in Bavaria this season having hampered the midfielder's impact.

While that claim may be hard to justify as Gravenberch has provided just one goal and one assist in 27 games this season - while Bellingham has 17 goal involvements to his name in 38 outings - the £156k-per-week ace had previously flourished during his time in Amsterdam, providing 25 goals and assists in 103 games across all fronts for the Eredivisie side.

The likeness between the two youngsters is also showcased by the fact that they are said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, according to FBref.

Despite having played less frequently, there are certain metrics in which Gravenberch has come out on top over the past year in comparison to the Dortmund man, notably ranking in the top 5% for shot-creating actions among his European peers as a marker of his creative flair, while Bellingham ranks in just the top 10% in that regard.

Equally, it is the Bayern ace who could potentially offer a more probing, front-foot approach as he ranks in the top 7% for progressive passes received, while the Three Lions star ranks in only the top 10% in that regard.

While they may be small examples of where Van der Vaart could be correct, it is noteworthy for Gravenberch to even be mentioned in the same bracket as the £130m maestro, further justifying why it could represent a notable coup for Klopp and co if they were to prise the 6 foot 3 gem from the Allianz Arena.