Liverpool will continue to monitor the market as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild after a challenging campaign, and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is one young talent who they are 'pushing' to sign.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

That's according to the Mirror, who state that Klopp has received the green light to complete a move for the Dutchman, who has endured a frustrating maiden term in the German Bundesliga with the formidable champions.

The player is said to be 'keen' on a move to Anfield and, while in an ideal world he would remain at the club he chose to kickstart his career one year ago, a lack of minutes and the offer of prominence at Liverpool could result in a transfer, with a fee of around £25m enough to prise him away.

Especially considering that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club; Alexis Mac Allister has been signed for £35m but the robust Gravenberch could be new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke's masterstroke this summer.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch forged 103 appearances for Ajax and was a key component of an outfit that gleaned the Eredivisie thrice and the KNVB Cup twice across three campaigns, catching the eye of many an outfit across Europe and subsequently earning a €24m (£20m) transfer to Bavaria.

However, five starts from 33 matches across all competitions in Germany this season will do little to convince the precocious talent of committing his future to the club despite winning the title this year, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka unlikely to fall out of favour any time soon.

Previously hailed as the Netherlands' "greatest talent" by ex-Ajax ace Wim Kieft, the £152k-per-week machine ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 23% for progressive passes, the top 19% for successful take-ons and the top 27% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, which emphasises the dynamism of his trade and hints at a future as one of Europe's most destructive conductors.

If Klopp succeeds in signing the 21-year-old, he will strengthen the Dutch spine Anfield currently boasts, with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo occupying prominent roles either side of the centre of the park, where Gravenberch could pull the strings and inject the unrelenting intensity to send the Kop into rapture.

He could forge a distinctively slick partnership with Gakpo, who has impressed since signing from PSV for an initial £35m last winter and scored seven goals and three assists as he ostensibly slots into the departing and iconic Roberto Firmino's all-encompassing frontal role.

Adept and weaving the threads of Klopp's hundred-hued tapestry together with his creative ingenuity, Gakpo ranks among the top 10% of forwards for rate of assists, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 1% for tackles per 90.

Such metrics play into Gravenberch's favour - and indeed vice versa - because of his role in tethering the midfield to the attack, opening space for the inversions of wide forwards such as Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, and keeping the robustness intact with his multi-faceted approach.

Lauded for his "dominant" demeanour on the pitch by his former youth coach Brian Tevreden, the confidence that exudes from Gravenberch's tenacity in the middle will keep the system ticking, and the countrymen could play significant roles in the next phase of Klopp's dynasty in Liverpool.