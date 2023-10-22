Liverpool's main priority in the summer transfer window was bolstering their midfield personnel, losing the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner centrally who had become part of the furniture at Anfield leaving numbers depleted.

Their main midfield target was Moises Caicedo, a heavily publicised transfer tussle with Chelsea ensuing with Todd Boehly's millions unfortunately came up trumps for the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp would settle for the incomings of four other midfielders instead - signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturo Endo, the final buy a shock but shrewd purchase after Caicedo opted for west London over Merseyside.

This new quartet have been impressive for Liverpool so far, Szoboszlai, in particular, has nailed down a starting spot in the first team and excelled since leaving RB Leipzig behind - scoring a stunning first-time strike versus Aston Villa last month, Klopp's men convincingly winning 3-0 on the day.

Yet, even with these new midfield additions standing out at Anfield, Klopp could well look to the stars he already had in the building before these deals were concluded to make an impact still.

In this case, Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott could well be knocking on the door for more first-team starts again after a promising cameo last match in the Merseyside Derby.

How is Harvey Elliott playing this season?

Making his debut for the Reds at just 16 years of age, the then-teenage starlet has developed into a fantastic talent over the last few seasons.

He has only been afforded cameos off the bench recently however, Elliott unable to break back into the first-team mould with the plethora of options Klopp can now call upon in the centre of the park.

Yet, when he has been substituted on this campaign, he has made an impact as an explosive attacking midfielder who takes advantage of opposition players tiring.

His brief 28-minute spell against Everton last time out has seen many Liverpool fans call for Elliott to start in Klopp's first team more often, the number 19 helping the Reds to clinch a hard-fought 2-0 win over the ten-man Toffees.

His additional energy would be crucial to how Jurgen Klopp's men played in that second half, needing to take advantage of Ashley Young's dismissal by playing a more full-throttle game.

A fierce effort by the 20-year-old nearly went in after being substituted on, an unexpected long-range attempt nearly catching Jordan Pickford off-guard with the Toffees shot-stopper intervening last second to tip the attempt onto the crossbar.

He would impressively complete all 31 of his passes in the contest at Anfield - per Sofascore - with one of these passes helping Liverpool score late on in injury time to secure a much-deserved win against their Merseyside rivals.

A calm pass from the £40k-per-week midfielder - with Everton bodies surrounding him - allowed the Reds to score their second of the afternoon, a defence-splitting pass finding Darwin Nunez who would then tee up Mo Salah for a simple finish.

This brief but brilliant cameo could well leave Klopp with a decision to make centrally, Elliott on the cusp of working his way up the midfield rankings and playing far more often under his German head coach.

A return to European action later in the week could well benefit his chances of earning minutes, potentially ahead of summer signing Graveberch, a man still adjusting to Klopp's demands.