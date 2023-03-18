Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer following a troubling season and now an update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What’s the latest on Liverpool’s interest in Ryan Gravenberch?

According to reports coming out of Spain, the Merseysiders are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

As per the report, the Reds are in advanced negotiations to secure a deal for the young talent after he has struggled to get consistent game time in Germany over his first season with the current Bundesliga champions.

Would Gravenberch be a dream Matheus Nunes alternative?

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp’s main focus is likely to be on the centre of the pitch when addressing the mounting issues in the squad over the summer transfer window.

The Reds are set to lose a lot of depth in their midfield personnel with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, so reinvestment in the positions is likely to become an even more pressing concern.

The disappointing campaign so far has seen a number of players linked with a move to Merseyside with Jude Bellingham reportedly the top target alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Nunes.

However, with Bellingham’s price tag set to be a reported £130m in the summer it would seem unlikely that the frugal FSG will be willing to also fork out the £50m price tag slapped on Nunes too.

As a result, the signing of Gravenberch could be the dream alternative especially if his transfer fee would be similar to the €18.5m (£16m) Bayern paid just one year ago.

The Wolves midfielder is named as one of the most comparable players to Gravenberch - as per FBref - and the latter has even outperformed his Portuguese positional peer in many attributes this season so far.

The 20-year-old ace - hailed the “greatest talent” in his homeland by pundit Wim Kieft - has offered a better output in several areas of his game including pass completion rate (85.9% v 79.8%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.11 v 2.35) and dribblers tackled (62.5% v 44.4%).

Not only that, the Dutchman ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal, shot-creating actions and progressive passes received, proving that he is one of the hottest young prospects on the continent.

With that being said, if the powerbrokers at Anfield can acquire the services of Gravenberch at a good price in the summer he could be a real game-changer in the heart of the team and a key player in the next generation of success for Liverpool.