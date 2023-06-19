Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is hoping to bolster their midfield with Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch this summer after failing in their seasonal goals and missing out on Champions League qualification.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

That's according to prominent German outlet BILD, who claim that reports of the Reds' interest indeed ring true and manager Jurgen Klopp has maintained his interest with the summer transfer window now officially open.

There are reports that the ace is available for just £25m after failing to cement a regular starting berth with the German champions this season, signing from Ajax for €24m (£20m) one year ago.

A prospective transfer is complicated by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel's unwillingness to allow his budding midfield machine to leave despite his lack of minutes, but if the Reds can put forth a compelling offer he could yet leave the Allianz Arena to play a central role in Liverpool's revival.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

As the adage goes: if it rains at eleven it will last til seven. Liverpool's spluttering season resulted in a failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, and was exacerbated by the unwanted news of Jude Bellingham's magnetising to Real Madrid after heavy speculation surrounding his future at Borussia Dortmund - speculation that pointed largely towards Merseyside.

It wasn't to be and the Kop have made a shrewd early move to rectify the woes by signing Alexis Mac Allister for a bargain £35m earlier this month, and considering the fact that Gravenberch has been described to be "better than Jude Bellingham" by ex-Tottenham Hotspur gem Rafael van der Vaart, Liverpool could be plying the astute work necessary to return to the top.

Having also been praised as "dominant" by his former coach, Gravenberch only started three times in the German top flight and will expect an upturn in playing time next term if he does remain with Bayern.

The 11-cap star, despite his inactivity, still ranks among the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 23% for progressive passes, the top 26% for progressive carries and the top 19% for successful take-ons per 90 as per FBref.

And provided the platform to cement a position of salience at Anfield, Gravenberch would surely only see such metrics skyrocket, becoming the club's saviour after a lacklustre year for Klopp's side.

He could be the dream alternative to Khephren Thuram, who has been of heavy attention to the Anfield side this summer, with the likes of Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Nice ace is on the shortlist as a physical presence to strengthen the robustness of the club.

Comparatively, the Frenchman ranks among the top 6% of positional peers for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, which is unequivocally impressive.

Thuram is indeed a "monster" of a midfielder - as stated by Sam McGuire - but he is allegedly available for around €60m (£51m), and considering this, Gravenberch is surely the more auspicious option.

Evidently just as talented and available at a far cheaper rate, Schmadtke and co must consider such a player to bolster their ranks.