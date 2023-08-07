Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch is open to the idea of leaving Bayern Munich for the Reds this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Do Liverpool want to sign Ryan Gravenberch?

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window, being seen as one of many midfield options to come in and bolster that area of the pitch.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, talk of a move for Gravenberch has cooled overall, but rumours have started to return again in recent days.

The Dutchman moved to Bayern from Ajax last summer, but he found it hard to be a regular starter in his first season there, starting just three Bundesliga matches and having to make do with a squad role instead.

Will Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel [via The Boot Room], Romano said that Gravenberch would be open to trading Bayern for Liverpool in the current transfer window:

"They love [Ryan] Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director [Jorg Schmadtke], it’s about Jurgen Klopp. They really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea of making a move.

"So, Ryan Gravenberch wants to speak to Bayern again to clarify his position. What I can say is that Bayern are still in the same position in June, July and also now in August. They don’t want to sell the player, so they are sure that Ryan Gravenberch is going to be a top star of the position in the future.

"It’s not an easy conversation with Bayern when they say no. The only way to make it happen is on the player’s side. So, if the player goes there and says, ‘OK, sell me because I don’t want to stay here’. At the moment, the player is concerned with the current situation because he wants to be a starter, he wants to be an important player, a regular starter.

"But, at the moment he didn’t go there and say, ‘Let me go’. It’s still something that’s in the early stages between Gravenberch and Bayern and at the moment Liverpool can only wait. It makes no sense to submit proposals or start negotiations if Bayern don’t want to sell."

It does appear as though Liverpool still view Gravenberch as a good option to bring in this summer, and if Jurgen Klopp and his new transfer guru are big admirers, it is hard to go against the legendary Reds manager, especially as the Netherlands international has been called a "better version of Pogba" by former Ajax coach Brian Tevreden.

That being said, the Bayern man is arguably at his best as a box-to-box No.8 in the mould of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, at a time when Liverpool need a No.6 to come in and replace Fabinho. Signing him as well as the other recent recruits would arguably leave the midfield feeling unbalanced, so the money could be used better elsewhere, such as on Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and Fluminense enforcer Andre, both of whom continue to be linked with moves.

If Gravenberch does come in, it can only be assumed that Klopp believes he could thrive as a No.6, but it would feel like a risk, at a time when the midfield issue simply must be nailed.