Highlights Liverpool have been rejected by two of their top midfield targets.

Ryan Gravenberch is open to joining.

The Reds also have two other names on their list of targets.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfield signings in the summer transfer window, and a new report has provided an update on three different targets.

When were Liverpool linked with Ryan Gravenberch?

It's fair to day that it has been a chaotic week or so for the Reds, and one that many will likely want to forget in a hurry when it comes to transfers.

Liverpool have ultimately missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, and it means they still don't have an out-and-out defensive midfielder in the squad with deadline day gradually approaching.

One midfielder who has been linked with a move to Anfield numerous times since the end of last season is Gravenberch, who moved to Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer, but struggled to make a big impact in 2022/23.

It looks as though the 21-year-old is still going to have to make do with being a bit-part player for the Bundesliga giants, so it may be that a move away this summer would be more preferable for him. While Liverpool's interest appeared to have waned a little, it appears as though a move still isn't completely out of the question.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Speaking to Caught Offside, journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on Liverpool's transfer situation, providing updates on Andre, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Gravenberch:

"Chelsea are also on the brink of signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton, another Liverpool target. As a result I expect Liverpool to be busy between now and when the window shuts. Real Madrid don’t want to sell Aurelien Tchouameni, and the player doesn’t want to leave, so I don’t see too much substance in those links.

"Andre is another possibility at Fluminense, but the Brazilian club have always hoped to keep hold of him until 2024. Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern is a long-standing target as well. The player is open to the move. It’s just a case of whether Bayern will sell."

It is reaching the stage where Liverpool can't afford to be too picky when it comes to more midfielders arriving at the club, considering how light they look in terms of No.6 options ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield.

Granted, Gravenberch is at his best as more of a No.8, being given more freedom to express himself, but he has played in a deeper role before and could be a good option if Jurgen Klopp believes he can be effective there.

At just 21, there is no doubt that the Bayern man has a high ceiling, having once been called "the greatest talent in the Netherlands" by Wim Kieft, and if Liverpool could get him in and one more - Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, for example - it would help fill the void left by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Whatever happens, significant business simply has to be done in the coming days, with a left-sided centre-back in the mould of Sporing CP youngster Goncalo Inacio also required, or the Reds could find themselves in for a long season.