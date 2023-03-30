Liverpool are plotting a summer move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to a report.

Which players could Liverpool sign this summer?

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Dean Jones has recently confirmed that Jurgen Klopp's main priority this summer will be an "elite central midfielder", as the manager is already "well stocked" in attacking areas. However, having been linked with Jude Bellingham, Jones has claimed that Matheus Nunes might be a more "realistic" option for the Reds, as the Wolverhampton Wanderers man will be available for a more "affordable" fee.

There are other areas of the pitch that Liverpool are keen to strengthen, with The Mirror reporting they are targeting Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, while they are also well-placed to compete for Josko Gvardiol's signature.

According to a report from Sport1 (via Sport Witness), the Reds are interested in signing Gravenberch, who could be allowed to leave Bayern this summer, if he does not impress new manager Thomas Tuchel in the coming weeks.

The midfielder struggled under Julian Nagelsmann, as the former Bayern boss was not in favour of his arrival, however he will be given another opportunity to prove himself under Tuchel. Liverpool will continue to monitor the situation, before potentially making a loan move for the 20-year-old midfielder, who is said to have rejected the chance to sign for Manchester United last summer.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Former Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden has sung the youngster's praises, describing him as "a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch."

It has been a very difficult campaign for the Amsterdam-born maestro, for the most part being limited to appearances off the bench, as a result of his poor relationship with Nagelsmann, meaning he has not developed in the way he would have liked.

However, the £152k-per-week starlet is still very young, and more than capable of going on to be a top player if he is able to rediscover his form with Ajax, weighing in with three goals and five assists en-route to their Eredivisie triumph in 2020-21.

The Dutchman potentially being available on loan would also make it a low-risk move for Liverpool, giving Klopp the chance to assess the midfielder before deciding whether to bring him to the club on a permanent basis.

Given Gravenberch's quality, it would not be a surprise if he impresses Tuchel and Bayern decide to keep hold of him, but the Reds should continue to monitor the situatuion.