Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch is keen on a move to Anfield after a positive meeting regarding a deal was held, according to reports.

What's the latest on Gravenberch to Liverpool?

The Bayern Munich midfielder’s contract at the Allianz Arena isn’t set to expire for another four years, but having made just one start in the Bundesliga this season, has fallen out of favour and could therefore be looking to secure a move elsewhere this summer, potentially to the Premier League.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Netherlands international is on a shortlist of central targets compiled by Jurgen Klopp with 90min having since claimed that the Reds have made contact to ask for regular updates on the 20-year-old’s situation.

Now, according to De Telegraaf (via Voetbal Primeur and Sport Witness), Liverpool recently sent chiefs to hold “talks” with Gravenberch’s representatives to discuss a potential move to Merseyside. The Dutchman’s camp, including his father, “sat down” with the key figures from Anfield to discover what a deal would look like, and the meeting must have gone swimmingly because it’s stated that the midfielder is “interested” in completing the switch.

The German giants’ star is “becoming dejected” about his lack of minutes at his current club which is why a move “appeals to him”, and as for the price tag, the hope is that FSG wouldn’t have to pay “more” than the €18.5m (£16.3m) Bayern initially coughed up for him.

Should Liverpool go for Gravenberch?

Gravenberch admitting that he wants to join Liverpool will be a huge boost for Klopp and something that the board should take advantage of by splashing the cash to secure his services during the upcoming window.

The Adidas-sponsored gem has posted 69 goal contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 215 appearances throughout his career, with this impressive return for a midfielder having seen him dubbed “indispensable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig. As per FBRef, the £152k-per-week also ranks in the 95th percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 and the 92nd percentile for shots, which shows that even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, he’s constantly looking to try and make the magic happen in the final third.

Finally, Gravenberch knows what it takes to be successful having secured six senior trophies over the course of his time at Bayern and former club Ajax, so will be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad already on Merseyside.