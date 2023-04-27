Liverpool's reported summer transfer target, Ryan Gravenberch is set to hold a meeting with Bayern Munich to discuss his future with the German outfit.

Do Liverpool want to sign Gravenberch?

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Reds which has seen them find some form in the Premier League of late as they look to end the campaign on a high.

Victory on Wednesday night in the capital saw the Reds climb above Tottenham Hotspur and into sixth place as they look to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Champions League football would still need a huge turnaround for Jurgen Klopp's men to leapfrog either Manchester United or Newcastle United.

However, looking ahead to the summer transfer window, it seems as if the Reds will be looking to make a number of improvements in the midfield to bolster their chances of returning to the top four.

One name who has been linked with interest from Anfield is the Bayern Munich midfielder, Gravenberch, with his time in the Bundesliga proving a frustrating point in his career.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is a meeting set to take place in May with the Dutchman and the club to discuss his future:

(2:15) "There will be a meeting between Gravenberch, of course, his camp and Bayern to discuss about the future. It will happen in May.

"Bayern will tell the player that they want to keep him. So Bayern count on Gravenberch, Bayern have no intention to negotiate.

"At least now that we know in the market Bayern didn't have intention to negotiate for [Robert] Lewandowski with Barca one year ago and now he's at Barcelona because we know how important is the player's opinion in football."

Should Liverpool sign Gravenberch?

It has been reported Liverpool have already suffered a major blow ahead of the summer transfer window having been priced out of a potential move for Jude Bellingham.

It remains unclear whether the England international will actually move this summer, however, it does seem as if the Reds will not be in the picture if he is to move on.

And it is now being questioned whether another of their reported midfield targets, Mason Mount, will actually leave in the summer amid his ongoing contract debacle at Chelsea.

However, this suggested meeting between the 20-year-old Dutchman and Bayern could provide the Reds with a big boost if the conclusion is he is available to move in the summer.

Over the last year, Gravenberch has ranked inside the top fifth percentile for shot-creating actions and inside the top 15th percentile for progressive carries (via FBref).

These stats dwarf the return of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho who currently occupy the Liverpool midfield.

So any suggestion that Bayern would be willing to offload the £155k-per-week Dutchman in the summer to find himself some more regular game time could be a major boost for the Reds.