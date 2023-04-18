Liverpool are one of the clubs that appreciate the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the summer transfer window.

Have Liverpool lost hope of signing Bellingham?

The Reds were believed to be one of the main clubs in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer alongside Manchester City and Real Madrid.

That is seemingly no longer the case with Liverpool believed to have pulled out of the race as a result of the finances involved in bringing Bellingham to Anfield.

However, the Liverpool midfield is one that has been criticised enormously this season with the Reds falling massively short of the expectations put on them.

Despite the clamour around Bellingham, there have been reports suggesting the Reds are working on identifying other midfield targets ahead of the summer.

One of them being the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher who alongside Mason Mount is believed to be on the radar for the Reds this summer.

However, it seems as if there is another midfield candidate on their list who may come from further afield than the Premier League.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Reds are big fans of Gravenberch with his time at Bayern under serious speculation:

(5:20) "But for the summer, Liverpool appreciate the player but not only Liverpool also other clubs in Premier League are following the situation of Ryan Gravenberch. So let's keep an eye on the Dutch midfielder."

Is Gravenberch a good fit for Liverpool?

The Dutchman is suffering from a serious lack of opportunities in the Bayern side this season with only one of his 18 appearances in the Bundesliga this season coming from the starting XI (via Transfermarkt).

But this is a player who arrived in Munich on the back of an impressive time at Ajax where he rose through the ranks at the club to become a regular in the starting XI.

Hailed as "sensational" by Andrew Cesare, the Bayern midfielder is someone who could certainly offer Jurgen Klopp with an option to bolster his midfield.

Comparing Gravenberch's 2021/22 campaign to Gallagher's current season, the Dutchman provided (4.82) significantly more shot-creating actions than the Chelsea man (2.88) (via Fbref).

However, defensively, the Englishman came out on top with Gallagher (2.64) offering slightly more tackles per. 90 minutes than Gravenberch (1.92).

But this is a Liverpool midfield which could potentially see a lot of change over the coming months and perhaps this is a midfield pairing which could work together at Anfield.

There is a case to be made that Liverpool's current midfield lacks a powerful player who can break through the lines, but that could certainly be something which the £155k-per-week Gravenberch could add.

In comparison to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Gravenberch offers significantly more take-ons with the Dutchman potentially able to provide Klopp with something this midfield lacks massively (via Fbref).