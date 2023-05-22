Liverpool are considering a swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after a lacklustre campaign that has knocked the Merseyside giants from the forefront of domestic and European football.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

It is no secret that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting quality reinforcements and is said to "like" the Dutchman Gravenberch, who is struggling for regular minutes in the Bundesliga after signing from Ajax for €24m (£20m) last summer.

Italian reports have recently claimed that the Reds have already offered a £43m package for the 21-year-old amid rival intrigue from Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, prominent transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano shed fresh light on any prospective movements this summer, suggesting although Liverpool "like" Gravenberch, the plan is for Bayern to continue with the player in the 2023/24 campaign.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Despite failing to make his mark with the holding German champions thus far, Gravenberch is unquestionably one of the most prodigious central talents in Europe.

This season, the 21-year-old has made 32 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal and assist apiece, though has only been handed a starting role in the German first division on a scanty two occasions, substituted in 21 times.

This is in stark contrast to his feats last term with de Godenzonen, having recorded an average rating of 7.17 in the Eredivisie, as per Sofascore, completing 86% of his passes, taking 1.6 shots and making 1.1 key passes per match and forging 1.6 tackles per outing, also succeeding with 68% of his attempted dribbles.

The 11-cap Netherlands international still ranks among the top 11% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for shots taken and the top 4% for shot-creating actions, and 14% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, illustrating his creative flair and aptitude for driving at opposition and instigating promising pieces of play.

If Liverpool succeed in their pursuit, Gravenberch could very much grow into his skin as one of Europe's foremost midfielders, already hailed as "the greatest talent in the Netherlands" by former Ajax forward Wim Kieft, and perhaps even capable of emulating Luka Modric under Klopp's wing.

After all, as per FBref, this is a player who is already registering similar numbers to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Jude Bellingham, something that will no doubt pique the interest of those over at Anfield.

Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or and has gleaned five Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles across his 485 appearances for Real Madrid; the 37-year-old sensation has been lauded as a "monster" by Spanish veteran Raul Albiol for his incredible exploits.

Across the duration of his career, the Croatian legend has averaged a pass completion rate of 88.9%; this season, while Gravenberch has not clicked into gear at the Allianz Arena, he boasts a pass success rate of 90% in the Bundesliga, and with the right increments made at Anfield, he could become a devastating ball-playing force indeed.

Indeed, the pair also register similar numbers with regards to tackles per game (0.7 v 0.6 in Gravenberch's favour) and shot-creating actions per 90 (4.38 v 4.01), just about again in the Dutchman's favour. Meanwhile, their innate parallels on the ball are summarised nicely by the 2.01 progressive carries of the Bayern gem to Modric's 2.21 per game.

As such, he could even end up being "indispensable" to the Reds' system - as he has already been dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig -and with Liverpool yearning for new midfielders to propel them back to prominence signing a precocious talent such as Gravenberch could craft a sturdy foundation to work on across the next footballing era.