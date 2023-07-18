Liverpool are 'interested' in making a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer and could be emboldened in their pursuit as the German champions may need to sell players to fund a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Is Ryan Gravenberch joining Liverpool?

Talking live on talkSPORT Radio via TEAMtalk, journalist Dominic King claimed that Gravenberch is a player that is on Liverpool's radar, stating: “Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich who they’ve had a long-standing interest in. They were of the belief that Bayern Munich wouldn’t want to let him go; they think an awful lot of him. “But I think the fact that they’re still looking at him at Liverpool suggests that he’s somebody that they could (move for)."

As per The Guardian, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho looks to be edging nearer to a £40 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and it has been suggested that the Reds could turn to one of Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat or Bayern Munich bit-part player Gravenberch to succeed the Brazilian enforcer in the holding role.

Negotiations have also progressed regarding club captain Jordan Henderson and his prospective move to the Gulf region to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, as per Football Insider, signifying that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will need to dip into the market to acquire more depth in the engine room.

Melissa Reddy, who is a reporter for Sky Sports, revealed numerous midfielders that Liverpool are assessing as potential additions on Twitter, writing: "Lavia and Gravenberch have long been considered by LFC (regardless of current situation), with their reps spoken to. Other players they've looked at: Nicolo Barella, Khephren Thuram, Florentino Luis, Joao Palhinha, Teun Koopmeiners... They do love a surprise, stealth signing."

Gravenberch, who is "better than Bellingham" according to Rafael van der Vaart, was predominantly used as a substitute last term for Bayern Munich, registering one goal and a solitary assist in 33 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Falk has signalled that Bayern Munich could let Gravenberch go following a change of circumstances regarding his status within Thomas Tuchel's squad and also to help raise funds to land Tottenham striker Kane.

Falk stated: “They are interested. There were talks in the past. But they got feedback that Bayern Munich currently don’t want to sell.

“But this could change because, last Saturday, training started at Bayern Munich and there will be competition. Leon Goretzka, the German international, is playing in the same position. So, Thomas Tuchel can decide who will be his first choice.

“After that, Bayern will have to sell players because if they want Harry Kane, he’ll be expensive. So, this could be a topic in the next few weeks.

“Currently, Bayern Munich will see everybody in training, including Goretzka and Gravenberch. Marcel Sabitzer was also at the medical test.

“They must sell if they want to get money from a club. In this case, it can be interesting.

“Gravenberch’s management has already held talks with AC Milan. There was also a meeting in Amsterdam about how they plan the future. So, this topic is still hot.”

Who else could help to reshape Liverpool's midfield if not Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made no bones about his desire to strengthen his engine room this window and has already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Southampton star Romeo Lavia is on the German's radar at Anfield, though Arsenal are seriously interested in the Belgium international and will push the Reds to the end to try and acquire the youngster, according to Football Insider.

The same outlet have surprisingly thrown Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure into the ring as another potential signing and they are believed to be 'exploring' a move for the Mali international.

CaughtOffside revealed that Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is attracting interest from Liverpool amid competition from Aston Villa to sign the 21-year-old.