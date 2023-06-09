Liverpool are keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and it will soon become clear whether there is a roadmap for the Reds to sign the Netherlands international this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Gravenberch?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Gravenberch this summer and will attempt to try and prize him away from Bayern Munich as Jurgen Klopp eyes a squad rebuild.

The report states that Liverpool have been admirers of Gravenberch for a long period of time and the Reds believe that the prospect of offering the 21-year-old more playing time at Anfield may be enough to tempt him to move to Merseyside.

As per The Daily Mail, Liverpool have previously held discussions with Gravenberch's entourage over the possibility of acquiring Gravenberch; however, it is said that Bayern Munich are reluctant to lose his services in the off-season.

Capology understand that Gravenberch earns around €176,923 (£153,680) per week at the Allianz Arena and is contracted to his current employers until June 2027.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that we will soon find out whether Liverpool moving to bring Gravenberch to Anfield is a viable option this summer.

Jones said: “I’d say we should probably keep an eye on the Gravenberch situation because that’s the other one they’ve really wanted to know about. And I think there will be indications very soon on Gravenberch and whether Liverpool could even get involved in that conversation.”

Would Ryan Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

Despite finding it difficult to make an impact at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch is a talented midfielder who would add some extra composure in Liverpool's engine room.

In 2022/23, the 21-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions, registering one goal and a solitary assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Gravenberch is a reliable outlet in possession for Bayern Munich and managed to maintain a pass success rate of 89.3% in the German top-flight this season.

As per FBRef, Gravenberch has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of shot-creating actions, having averaged around 4.01 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the seventh percentile for this metric.

Liverpool need to add midfield depth to compensate for the loss of trio Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gravenberch would add some fresh legs and an ability to exert control in the middle of the park.