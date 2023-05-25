Liverpool may find it more difficult to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch now that Thomas Tuchel is in charge of the Bundesliga giants, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Gravenberch?

As per The Athletic, Liverpool regard Gravenberch, Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount and Brighton & Hove Albion man Alexis Mac Allister as highly-rated players as Jurgen Klopp plots a squad rebuild this summer.

The 21-year-old has featured for Bayern Munich mainly as a substitute in 2022/23, making 31 appearances and registering one goal and one assist in that time, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider claim that Manchester United are also interested in the Netherlands international and will go 'head-to-head' with their bitter rivals to try and claim his signature.

According to the report, Liverpool are 'long-term' admirers of the €176,923 (£153,615) star and had monitored him before he joined Bayern Munich from Ajax.

Sky Sports have previously detailed that Gravenberch's camp has been approached by Liverpool with a pitch that has seen him become 'enthusiastic over the opportunity' to potentially move to Anfield.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has suggested that Gravenberch may now be more likely to stay at Bayern Munich due to Tuchel.

Jacobs told FFC: "Ryan Gravenberch is another interesting one because Liverpool have had a historical interest in the player. I actually think Gravenberch, to a large degree, is prepared for a new challenge. But some of that was born out of the fact that things didn't work out for him and Bayern playing under Julian Nagelsmann and the two didn't quite share the same football philosophy and I think that Nagelsmann at times got frustrated because he felt that Gravenberch maybe showed a bit of a lack of awareness and defensive discipline off the ball at times.

"Now that Nagelsmann is gone, the situation is in Thomas Tuchel and Bayern's hands and Bayern's intent is still to keep Gravenberch. For anything to happen this summer, it either would need the player to make an almighty push to try and drive himself out of the club, or it would need Tuchel and Bayern to change their mind and Liverpool know that. So their admiration of the player is no secret, which is why we can, to a degree, link him with Liverpool and they tried of course, before he ended up moving to Bayern as well, but that is a much harder one to pull off at this stage because Tuchel and Bayern would ideally like to keep Gravenberch at the club."

Would Ryan Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

Gravenberch, who has been hailed as "elite", is an extremely gifted technician and would offer plenty of composure in the middle of the park for Liverpool if he was to join from Bayern Munich.

As per WhoScored, the 21-year-old has maintained a pass accuracy of 89.9% in the Bundesliga this term, showing his ability to be effective in possession.

FBRef note that the former Ajax man has excelled over the last 365 days in the art of shot-creating actions in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions, recording an average of 4.39 per 90 minutes.

With Liverpool known to be in the market for fresh legs in the engine room, Gravenberch would be a great candidate to offer their midfield some balance.