Liverpool currently have no interest in bringing Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane back to the Premier League, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Is Sadio Mane leaving Bayern Munich?

The Senegal international swapped Anfield for Munich last summer after a hugely successful six-year period on Merseyside, as per Transfermarkt, and despite him still having another two years remaining on his contract, there’s a chance that he could be set to seal a permanent move elsewhere during the upcoming window after just one campaign following a behind the scenes bust-up.

The Reds legend was reportedly involved in an altercation with his teammate Leroy Sane, who he punched in the dressing room, which saw him receive a one-match ban and a hefty fine. It then wasn’t long before Football Insider suggested that the German giants were happy to listen to offers for him, with a return to the top-flight a real possibility.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, but rumours were sparked after it was claimed that he would like to reunite with Jurgen Klopp. It would appear that the player's feelings aren’t reciprocated if this fresh update is anything to go by.

Will Mane go back to Liverpool?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, at this stage, have "no plans" to make another move for Mane ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Bayern winger does "not feature" in Thomas Tuchel's long-term project and is therefore expected to depart.

However, the chances of him reconnecting with his former squad members are next to none as it's stated that the recruitment team have "no interest" in bringing him back to Anfield. This is despite Mane telling private friends he misses the club and wants to return.

During his time at Liverpool, Mane was undoubtedly a fan favourite and quickly established himself as one of the heroes of the Klopp era, posting 168 goal contributions (120 goals and 48 assists) in 269 appearances across all competitions, but making the decision not to be tempted into acquiring his services once again is the correct one.

Since his departure, the northwest outfit have signed the likes of Darwin Nunez and most recently Cody Gakpo, so are well-stocked in their attacking department, especially now the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are both also back to full fitness.

At Bayern, Mane is the highest earner on their books pocketing £367k-per-week, which is more than any current member of the Reds squad, the richest being Mohamed Salah on £350k-per-week, so his wage demands would likely be too high to take on again, therefore meaning that it would be best to avoid a deal, close that previous chapter and start a new one.