Liverpool are among the Premier League outfits eyeing a move for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, who has been in fine form in LaLiga this season.

What's the latest on Samuel Chukwueze to Liverpool?

That's following reports from Spain claiming that Arsenal, the Reds and Newcastle United are attentive to the Yellow Submarine ace's developing situation this summer, with a fee of €50m (£44m) expected to be enough to prise him away.

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club and has seemingly had his head turned by the interested English parties.

Previous reports illustrate the player's reluctance to pen a new deal with Villarreal, and as such, a summer transfer might be the most likely option as his outfit look to cash in for a lucrative departure and eradicate the chance of him waltzing out on a free.

Should Liverpool sign Samuel Chukwueze?

Whether Liverpool would be willing to pay a fee nearing £50m while the requirement for upgrades across the midfield and defensive departments is so great remains to be seen, but Chukwueze would undoubtedly be a sensational addition to a frontline already boasting a broad scope in qualities and potency.

Having won the 20/21 Europa League against Manchester United, Chukwueze is a beloved figure at the club and has chalked up 207 appearances since rising from Villarreal's youth ranks.

This season, he has been in blistering form and plundered 13 goals and 11 assists from 50 outings, with the fleet-footed forward praised for his "flamboyant" style on the pitch by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 14% for touches in the attacking box per 90, highlighting his aptitude at pushing forward and taking the fight to the opposition.

With Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka listed by the statistic-based site as one of the 27-cap Nigerian's most comparable players, Klopp should look to make his move and emulate the Gunners' success with the precocious England international.

Similarly dynamic in his attacking output, Saka scored 15 goals and served 11 assists as Arsenal chased the Premier League title this season, with the 21-year-old earning praise as a "mentality monster" by FourFourTwo writer Mark White.

The £195k-per-week star ranks among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 5% for touches in the attacking box, illustrating the striking resemblance to Chukwueze.

The burgeoning ace would expand the dynamism on Merseyside, dubbed a "crazy dribbler" by Quique Setien, and perhaps provide Liverpool with the final ingredient to ensure success can be clinched across multiple fronts next season, issuing a surging return to the forefront of European and English football.