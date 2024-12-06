One of Sheffield Wednesday's future stars is being closely monitored by a Premier League giant ahead of the January transfer window, it has emerged, with the club having been impressed by him so far.

Sheffield Wednesday battling in Championship midtable

It has been a decidedly mixed start to the Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday this time around. The Hillsborough side sit in midtable with as many wins as they have losses, but are just five points outside the playoff places after three wins in their last five games.

Only just avoiding relegation last season, this time Danny Rohl's outfit are already well clear of the drop zone, with 10 points separating them from Hull City in the bottom three, and they are set up to mount a push up the table for the remainder of the campaign, rather than looking worriedly over their shoulder.

Sheffield Wednesday's season so far Games 18 Wins 7 Losses 7 Goals scored per game 0.88 Goals conceded per game 1.08 Points per game 1.4

There are more reasons to be optimistic in Sheffield too, with several young stars impressing and waiting in the wings at Hillsborough. Danny Rohl was quick to point to those talents last month, hinting at the club's exciting future.

“I think we should also bring attention to the players from the academy who are taking the next step. I’m not sure when the last time [that happened] was.

“We have Di’Shon Bernard, Pierce Charles, Gabriel Otegbayo… they could be the future for this club. This is also the outcome from since I joined in the last year.”

Now though, a Premier League side are eyeing up one of those talents.

Liverpool monitoring Sheffield Wednesday talent after scouts impressed

That comes as a fresh report names Liverpool as one of the sides keeping a close eye on young goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

The former Manchester City youth academy product is yet to feature in the Championship this season, but has earned rave reviews for his performances in the Carabao Cup and has impressed for Northern Ireland since making his debut in the October international break, keeping three clean sheets in four outings.

And that has made clubs sit up and take notice of the teenager, with Sheffield Wednesday News revealing that "Liverpool are one of the teams to have made checks on 19-year-old Charles this season".

Arne Slot's side "are on the lookout for a young and exciting no.2 goalkeeper" and have watched Charles in action this season. Indeed, it is added that the scouts were left "impressed" by his performances for Northern Ireland.

Fortunately for Sheffield Wednesday and their fans, any move for the goalkeeper is unlikely to materialise in January should it do so at all, with Liverpool already well stocked in goal for this season and Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving in the summer from Valencia.

However, Caoimhín Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to leave the club, while Alisson has been subject to strong interest from Saudi Arabia in recent transfer windows, which could see a major changing of the guard at Anfield next summer. Could Charles be one that Liverpool come back for?