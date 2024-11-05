Liverpool scouts are reportedly impressed with the qualities of a 21-year-old La Masia graduate who could be ideal for Arne Slot, according to a new update.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah continue to dominate the headlines, with concerns surrounding any of the three moving on at the end of this season when their current contracts expire.

In terms of finding potential replacements for the trio, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a successor to Salah, with a summer switch looking more likely than in the January transfer window.

Similarly, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has also reportedly been scouted by the Reds, with the 24-year-old enjoying an excellent weekend, scoring in the Cherries' 2-1 win at home to Manchester City in the league. He netted away to Liverpool last season, and had a goal disallowed at Anfield earlier this term, so the Merseysiders know all about his qualities.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been backed to seal a move to Liverpool during the January window, should the reigning Champions League holders be willing to move him on.

Liverpool scouts like 21-year-old Barcelona star

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Liverpool are "closely monitoring" Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, but are far from alone in expressing an interest in signing him, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also mentioned.

The update goes on to state that "clubs have received positive feedback" on the Spanish ace, with "scouts noting his vision on the ball and ability to control a game from midfield despite his relative youth and inexperience at the very highest level", which will appeal to Slot, given the level of control he wants from his Reds team.

Casado looks like another fantastic La Masia youth product from Barcelona, making himself a key member of Hansi Flick's table-topping side this season.

The defensive midfielder has started eight La Liga games in total, completing 91.2% of his passes in the competition, showing the level of control he can bring in the middle of the park. He has also averaged two tackles per game, highlighting his dogged off-the-ball work, while teammate Inigo Martinez has said of him: "Wow, what he brings to the team. I think he is showing the qualities, what he can give and another player coming out of the youth academy."

Marc Casado's La Liga stats this season Total Appearances 10 Starts 8 Minutes played 683 Goals 0 Assists 3 Pass completion rate 91.2% Tackles per game 2.0

Barca may be reluctant to sell such a big young talent, but if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes were able to work their magic and bring Casado to Anfield, he could be an ideal alternative to Martin Zubimendi, giving Liverpool a more defence-minded option than the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.